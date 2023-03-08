Irish Shepherd’s Pie
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 pounds lean ground lamb
- 1 onion, diced
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 ½ cups water, or as needed
- 1 (12 ounce) package frozen peas and carrots, thawed
- 2 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and halved
- ¼ pound Irish cheese (such as Dubliner®), shredded
- ¼ cup cream cheese
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 pinch ground cayenne pepper
- 1 large egg yolk
- 2 tablespoons milk
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Place olive oil and butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in ground lamb and onion; cook and stir until meat is brown and crumbly, about 10 minutes.
- Stir in flour until incorporated. Mix in garlic, ketchup, rosemary, paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper; cook and stir until garlic is fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Stir in water, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven. Reduce heat to medium-low and bring mixture to a simmer; cook and stir until thick, 5 to 6 minutes.
- Remove lamb mixture from heat, then stir in peas and carrots until combined.
- Spread lamb mixture into the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish; set aside.
- Place potatoes into a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and return potatoes to the pot.
- Mash Irish cheese, cream cheese, butter, and cayenne pepper into potatoes until smooth. Season with salt and black pepper.
- Whisk together egg yolk and milk in a small bowl; stir into mashed potato mixture.
- Top lamb mixture in the baking dish with mashed potatoes; spread evenly to cover.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown and sauce is bubbling up around the edges, 25 to 30 minutes.