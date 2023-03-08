 Irish Shepherd’s Pie | TheFencePost.com
Irish Shepherd’s Pie

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 pounds lean ground lamb
  • 1 onion, diced
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 ½ cups water, or as needed
  • 1 (12 ounce) package frozen peas and carrots, thawed
  • 2 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and halved
  • ¼ pound Irish cheese (such as Dubliner®), shredded
  • ¼ cup cream cheese
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 pinch ground cayenne pepper
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Place olive oil and butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in ground lamb and onion; cook and stir until meat is brown and crumbly, about 10 minutes.
  3. Stir in flour until incorporated. Mix in garlic, ketchup, rosemary, paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper; cook and stir until garlic is fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Stir in water, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven. Reduce heat to medium-low and bring mixture to a simmer; cook and stir until thick, 5 to 6 minutes.
  5. Remove lamb mixture from heat, then stir in peas and carrots until combined.
  6. Spread lamb mixture into the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish; set aside.
  7. Place potatoes into a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and return potatoes to the pot.
  8. Mash Irish cheese, cream cheese, butter, and cayenne pepper into potatoes until smooth. Season with salt and black pepper.
  9. Whisk together egg yolk and milk in a small bowl; stir into mashed potato mixture.
  10. Top lamb mixture in the baking dish with mashed potatoes; spread evenly to cover.
  11. Bake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown and sauce is bubbling up around the edges, 25 to 30 minutes.
