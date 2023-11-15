Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes
- 4 ½ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and halved lengthwise
- ½ cup mascarpone cheese at room temperature
- 1 egg yolk
- ¾ cup milk
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
- 1 cup butter, cut into chunks
- Place potato halves into a large pot of salted water, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until very tender, about 15 minutes. A knife should pierce the middle of a potato half easily. Transfer potatoes to a colander and drain thoroughly, about 5 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
- Whisk mascarpone cheese in a mixing bowl until smooth. Stir egg yolk and milk into mascarpone cheese, whisking until smooth; season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
- Transfer potatoes to a separate large mixing bowl, add butter chunks to potatoes, and season with salt and black pepper. Mash butter into potatoes with a potato masher until fluffy; a few lumps are okay. Whisk mascarpone mixture into mashed potatoes.
- Spread mashed potatoes into a 9×13-inch baking dish. Smooth the top and use the tip of a spatula to lightly press the potatoes and lift up to create little peaks and valleys in the top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are heated through and top is golden brown, about 20 minutes.