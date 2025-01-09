YOUR AD HERE »

Million Dollar Baked Beans

  • cooking spray
  • 10 ounces thick cut bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 8 ounces bulk ground pork
  • 1 cup chopped onion 
  • 1 cup chopped bell pepper
  • 2 (28-ounce) cans baked beans
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon molasses
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons cider vinegar
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  3. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, turning occasionally, about 10 minutes.
  4. Remove bacon from pan, draining all but  2 tablespoon bacon fat from the skillet. 
  5. Add ground pork, onion, and bell pepper to the skillet with the reserved bacon fat. Cook over medium heat until meat is browned and cooked through, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes.
  6. Stir together baked beans, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, and vinegar in a large bowl. 
  7. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. 
  8. Sprinkle with remaining bacon. 
  9. Bake until bubbling and top is caramelized, 55 to 60 minutes.
