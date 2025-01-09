Million Dollar Baked Beans
- cooking spray
- 10 ounces thick cut bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 8 ounces bulk ground pork
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped bell pepper
- 2 (28-ounce) cans baked beans
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons cider vinegar
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, turning occasionally, about 10 minutes.
- Remove bacon from pan, draining all but 2 tablespoon bacon fat from the skillet.
- Add ground pork, onion, and bell pepper to the skillet with the reserved bacon fat. Cook over medium heat until meat is browned and cooked through, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Stir together baked beans, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, and vinegar in a large bowl.
- Transfer to the prepared baking dish.
- Sprinkle with remaining bacon.
- Bake until bubbling and top is caramelized, 55 to 60 minutes.
