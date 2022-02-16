Porcupine Meatballs

1 pound ground beef

½ cup uncooked white rice

½ cup water

⅓ cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon celery salt

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 cup water, or more as needed

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Mix the ground beef, rice, 1/2 cup water, onion, salt, celery salt, garlic powder, and black pepper in a bowl. Roll the mixture into 12 meatballs.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the meatballs. Cook meatballs, turning occasionally, until evenly browned. Drain and discard any excess grease. Pour the tomato sauce, 1 cup water, and Worcestershire sauce into the skillet; reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until the meatballs are no longer pink in the center and the rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Stir in more water if the sauce becomes too dry.