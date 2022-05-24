Pork and Balsamic Strawberry Salad

1 pork tenderloin (1 pound)

1/2 cup Italian salad dressing

1-1/2 cups halved fresh strawberries

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 package (5 ounces) spring mix salad greens

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

Place pork in a shallow dish. Add salad dressing; turn to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 8 hours. Combine strawberries, vinegar and sugar; cover and refrigerate.

Preheat oven to 425°. Drain and wipe off pork, discarding marinade. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add pork; brown on all sides.

Bake until a thermometer reads 145°, 15-20 minutes. Remove from skillet; let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, add broth to skillet; cook over medium heat, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; add strawberry mixture. Heat through.

Place greens on a serving platter; sprinkle with cheese. Slice pork; arrange over greens. Top with strawberry mixture.