Raspberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
Cake:
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup white sugar
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Raspberry Cream Cheese Layer:
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 large egg
- ½ cup raspberry preserves
Topping:
- ½ cup sliced almonds
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch springform pan.
- Make the cake: Combine flour, sugar, and butter in a food processor; pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Remove 1 cup of mixture and set aside for topping.
- Add sour cream, egg, almond extract, baking soda, baking powder, and salt to the food processor. Process until batter is combined and smooth.
- Pour into the prepared pan. Spread over the bottom and 2 inches up the sides.
- Make the cream cheese layer: Beat cream cheese, sugar, and egg in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Pour over batter in the pan and spread evenly. Carefully spread preserves over top.
- Make the topping: Stir 1 cup reserved crumb mixture and almonds together in a small bowl. Sprinkle over preserves.
- Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set and topping is golden brown, 45 to 55 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the sides of the pan. Chill completely before serving, about 1 hour.
