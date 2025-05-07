YOUR AD HERE »

Raspberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

Cake:

  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup white sugar
  • ¾ cup unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • ¾ cup sour cream
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Raspberry Cream Cheese Layer:

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ cup raspberry preserves

Topping:

  • ½ cup sliced almonds
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch springform pan.
  2. Make the cake: Combine flour, sugar, and butter in a food processor; pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Remove 1 cup of mixture and set aside for topping.
  3. Add sour cream, egg, almond extract, baking soda, baking powder, and salt to the food processor. Process until batter is combined and smooth.
  4. Pour into the prepared pan. Spread over the bottom and 2 inches up the sides.
  5. Make the cream cheese layer: Beat cream cheese, sugar, and egg in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
  6. Pour over batter in the pan and spread evenly. Carefully spread preserves over top.
  7. Make the topping: Stir 1 cup reserved crumb mixture and almonds together in a small bowl. Sprinkle over preserves.
  8. Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set and topping is golden brown, 45 to 55 minutes.
  9. Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the sides of the pan. Chill completely before serving, about 1 hour.
