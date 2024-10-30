YOUR AD HERE »

Shoofly Pie

  • 1 cup molasses
  • ¾ cup hot water
  • ¾ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 (9 inch) deep dish pie crust
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • ¼ cup shortening
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  2. Combine molasses, hot water, and baking soda together in a medium bowl; whisk in beaten egg until well combined. Pour mixture into deep dish pie shell.
  3. Combine flour and brown sugar in a separate medium bowl; cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  4. Sprinkle on top of pie filling.
  5. Place pie on a cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Lower temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C); bake for an additional 30 minutes.
