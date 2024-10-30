Shoofly Pie
- 1 cup molasses
- ¾ cup hot water
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 (9 inch) deep dish pie crust
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup shortening
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Combine molasses, hot water, and baking soda together in a medium bowl; whisk in beaten egg until well combined. Pour mixture into deep dish pie shell.
- Combine flour and brown sugar in a separate medium bowl; cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Sprinkle on top of pie filling.
- Place pie on a cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Lower temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C); bake for an additional 30 minutes.
