Tomato Basil Salmon

  • 2 (6 ounce) boneless salmon fillets
  • 1 tablespoon dried basil
  • 1 tomato, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat with cooking spray.
  2. Place salmon fillets on foil; sprinkle with basil. Top with tomato slices, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until salmon opaque in center and Parmesan lightly browned, about 20 minutes.
