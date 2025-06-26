Tomato Basil Salmon
- 2 (6 ounce) boneless salmon fillets
- 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1 tomato, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat with cooking spray.
- Place salmon fillets on foil; sprinkle with basil. Top with tomato slices, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven until salmon opaque in center and Parmesan lightly browned, about 20 minutes.
