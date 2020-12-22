Wine-Braised Beef Brisket
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 (3 pound) beef brisket
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 red onion, sliced
1 (14.5 ounce) can beef broth
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
½ cup red wine
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Mix thyme, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl and rub the mixture over both sides of brisket.
Heat olive oil in a roasting pan over medium-high heat; place brisket in the hot oil and brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
Remove brisket from pan and set aside.
Place red onion slices into the hot roasting pan and cook and stir until onion is slightly softened, about 2 minutes.
Stir in beef broth, tomato sauce, and wine.
Place the brisket back into the roasting pan and cover pan with foil.
Roast the brisket in the preheated oven for 1 hour; remove foil and baste brisket with pan juices.
Place foil back over roasting pan and roast brisket until very tender and pan sauce has thickened, 1 1/2 to 2 more hours.
