Wine-Braised Beef Brisket

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (3 pound) beef brisket

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

1 (14.5 ounce) can beef broth

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

½ cup red wine

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Mix thyme, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl and rub the mixture over both sides of brisket.

Heat olive oil in a roasting pan over medium-high heat; place brisket in the hot oil and brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Remove brisket from pan and set aside.

Place red onion slices into the hot roasting pan and cook and stir until onion is slightly softened, about 2 minutes.

Stir in beef broth, tomato sauce, and wine.

Place the brisket back into the roasting pan and cover pan with foil.

Roast the brisket in the preheated oven for 1 hour; remove foil and baste brisket with pan juices.

Place foil back over roasting pan and roast brisket until very tender and pan sauce has thickened, 1 1/2 to 2 more hours.