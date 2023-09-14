Rob-See-Co announces new forage division

ELKHORN, Neb. — Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., proudly announces the establishment of its new forage division and the introduction of an advanced evaluation system, designed to amplify the value delivered to Every Farm, Every Crop, Every Acre.

The new division will be led by Scott Harris, forage division manager. Harris is an industry veteran with a 12-year track record in silage and forage expertise. With previous experience at Masters Choice, a Rob-See-Co company, Harris will bring invaluable insights to his new role. Assisting him will be Amy Hoy, the silage portfolio manager, with over 30 years of forage experience, including extensive research and evaluation of silage products.

“The inception of this new division is a thrilling chapter for Rob-See-Co,” said Rob Robinson, CEO of Rob-See-Co. “Our forage division is set to redefine excellence in agriculture by introducing groundbreaking products that raise the standards for nutrition, sustainability and efficiency.”

Rob-See-Co will be creating REAL silage dairy and REAL silage beef, each adhering to stringent nutritional standards to secure their place within this program. Masters Choice specialty silage will undergo rigorous evaluation through a multi-laboratory approach, tailored to farms desiring silage-specific products, particularly addressing fall slump challenges and extended harvest windows.

“The Forage team’s mission,” said Harris, “is to assess and collaborate with Streamline Ag, driving enhancements in the quality and yield of all forages through precision seed-driven inputs. Our dedication lies in consistently evaluating novel products to ensure that our forage customers possess the tools they require for success.”

To learn more about Rob-See-Co, visit http://www.robseeco.com .