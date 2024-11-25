Rollins reaction continues as Trump statement posted

Reactions to President-elect Trump’s announcement that he intends to nominate Brooke Rolllins as agriculture secretary continued over the weekend while the American Ag Network posted Trump’s announcement and The New York Times published a “what to know’ article about Rollins.

Rollins worked for Trump in the White House in his first administration and heads the America First Policy Institute.

The American Sugar Alliance congratulated Brooke Rollins on being nominated.

Jack Pettus, the chairman of the American Sugar Alliance, which represents beet and cane farmers, said, “America’s sugar beet and sugarcane farmers and factory workers applaud President-elect Donald Trump’s commitment to ensuring that agriculture remains a vital cornerstone of our nation’s economy and food security. Agriculture is facing historic challenges, and we look forward to working with Secretary-designate Rollins to support our farmers, protect rural communities, and preserve the most abundant and diverse food supply in the world.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said, “From her time as a college student studying agriculture development to her distinguished career in Texas and Washington, Brooke Rollins has a history of fighting for Main Street and rural America. America’s cattle producers need a secretary of agriculture who will protect family farms and ranches, roll back crushing regulations, and stand up for rural values — and we look forward to working with Secretary-Designate Rollins to make it happen.”

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “The International Dairy Foods Associations is confident that President Trump is choosing leaders for USDA and HHS who understand that safe, reliable food systems are the foundation of health and wellness for our great nation.”

“Once confirmed, IDFA looks forward to working with Ms. Rollins at USDA and Mr. [Robert F.] Kennedy [Jr.] at HHS to enhance the diet quality of Americans, protect the integrity of food production and processing, and establish a regulatory environment that drives innovation and efficiency. These efforts will enable our industry to continue leading the world in the production of high-quality dairy nutrition.”

American Dairy Coalition CEO Laurie Fischer said, “We look forward to working with the next secretary of agriculture on ways to reduce redundancies, wasteful spending and improve efficiency so that more of the dollars intended to support farms get to the actual farmers.”

“We are encouraged by Rollins’ history with the Office of American Innovation in Trump’s first term because our farmers are key innovators and lifelong stewards of natural resources. Now more than ever, we need real world application of sound farmer-led policy and innovation to the realities faced by America’s farmers and the country they work hard every day to feed,” said Fischer.

“As a grassroots dairy farmer-led organization, we want to work with incoming USDA and HHS secretaries to fix food nutrition policy, such as a long overdue reform of the Dietary Guidelines that govern school meals where children have been prohibited from choosing whole milk and 2% milk since 2010.

“Children are only permitted by USDA to have fat-free or 1% low-fat milk, which they often discard,” said Fischer.

“In the current nutrition regulatory environment, essential vitamins and minerals are under-consumed while sugar, artificial sweeteners, and other additives are over-consumed. Ultra-processed foods dominate school meals over many nutrient-dense foods because of USDA’s low-fat prescriptions,” Fischer said.

The National Milk Producers Federation said on X, “Congratulations to @BrookeLRollins on her nomination to become the next @USDA Secretary. #Dairy farmers are ready to hit the ground running in 2025!”

The International Fresh Produce Association said it “congratulates Brooke Rollins on being nominated to serve as U.S. secretary of agriculture.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Secretary-elect Rollins, pending Senate confirmation, and the Trump administration to strengthen American agriculture by reducing regulatory burdens, expanding market opportunities and addressing the labor challenges that threaten U.S. farmers’ competitiveness both domestically and worldwide.

“We especially appreciate the incoming administration’s focus on health and are eager to expand access and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables to enhance the well-being of all Americans,” IFPA said.

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “We congratulate Ms. Rollins on her nomination as the next USDA secretary and share her vision for boosting America’s agriculture sector and rural communities.”

“Over the past two decades, renewable fuels like ethanol have stimulated unprecedented economic growth and prosperity in the farm economy and we hope to build upon that success with Ms. Rollins. We look forward to speaking with her about the close ties that bind renewable fuels to our nation’s farm communities.

“The ethanol industry is deeply rooted on the American farm, and we are eager to continue our long and successful partnership with the experienced leaders and staff of the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” Cooper said.

USA Rice President and CEO Peter Bachmann said, “USA Rice congratulates Brooke Rollins on her nomination as U.S. secretary of agriculture.”

“Given the economic hardship and trade challenges rice farmers and our broader industry are facing, we look forward to working with Ms. Rollins, if confirmed, to strengthen U.S. agriculture and ensure a prosperous future for rice farmers, millers and merchants.,” Bachmann said.

Karen Perry Stillerman, deputy director of the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said, “Outside of a misdirected interest in Chinese ownership of U.S. farmland, Brooke Rollins appears to have no agricultural policy track record to comment on.”

“Rollins’ AFPI, described as the second Trump administration in waiting, has so little interest in farm policy that there are no agriculture experts listed on its website.

“This appears to be another example of President-elect Trump doling out cabinet appointments for loyalty rather than expertise. Our nation’s farmers, food workers, consumers and the public servants at the USDA deserve a secretary who knows and cares about the challenges they face.”

Rebecca Riley, managing director for food and agriculture at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said, “The Department of Agriculture plays a pivotal role in safeguarding our food supply, addressing food insecurity, managing our forests, as well as supporting America’s farmers and rural communities who are on the frontlines of the climate crisis.”

“Rollins needs to invest in America’s farmers — from small family farms to larger-scale operations — and to work toward a resilient and equitable food system that puts healthy food on the table, restores our soil, protects the climate, and safeguards the health of our communities,” Riley said.

“Project 2025 targets multiple essential USDA programs, but now is not the time to undermine climate-smart farming practices, favor industrial agriculture at the expense of small producers and consumers, or gut the nutrition programs that many Americans rely on.”

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney said, “NASDA members look forward to working with a leader who is committed to ensuring agriculture leads the way toward a healthy and resilient world.”

“As co-regulators with the federal government on environmental, agricultural and food safety policies, NASDA will work with Brooke Rollins to continue seeking innovative opportunities and solutions for our food, fiber and fuel supply,” McKinney said.

“As our next secretary of agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American farmers, who are truly the backbone of our country,” Trump said in a statement announcing the decision Saturday.

Shortly after Trump made the announcement Saturday, Rollins wrote in a post on X that “It will be the honor of my life to fight for America’s farmers and our Nation’s agricultural communities.”

“WHO’S READY TO MAKE AGRICULTURE GREAT AGAIN?” she added.