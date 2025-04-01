Rollins releases higher blend ethanol funds on Iowa trip 

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins addresses the Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner. Photo from Iowa Renewable Fuels Association video

In Iowa on Monday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins released $537 million for 543 projects under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program or HBIIP.

USDA said, “This includes new projects approved within the first 100 days of the Trump administration and advances President Trump’s Jan. 20 Executive Order on Unleashing American Energy, underscoring our commitment to farmers, ranchers and small business owners in rural areas, and their essential role in building a stronger, more energy secure America.”

Rollins made the announcement during an event at Elite Octane LLC in Atlantic, Iowa.

USDA noted that Iowa “leads the nation in ethanol and biodiesel production, with 42 ethanol plants capable of producing over 4.7 billion gallons annually and 10 biodiesel plants with the annual production capacity of 416 million gallons.”

“President Trump is honoring our commitment to America’s farmers, ranchers and small businesses, especially here in Iowa where corn and soy growers are crucial to supporting ethanol and biodiesel production,” Rollins said in a news release.

“Under the president’s leadership, we are moving away from the harmful effects of misguided climate policies like the Green New Deal,” Rollins said.

“Instead, USDA will deploy energy investments that prioritize the needs of our rural communities. Through HBIIP, we will expand access to domestic, homegrown fuels which will increase good paying jobs for hardworking Americans, restore rural prosperity and strengthen our nation’s energy security.”

At the Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner in Ankeny, Iowa, on Monday evening, Rollins said “she believes E15 plays a key part in President Trump’s vision of unleashing American energy,” the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said in a news release, along with a video of her speech.

“HBIIP provides cost-share grants to retailers who are working to expand access to biofuel blends, aiming to significantly increase the sale and use of ethanol and biodiesel,” the association said.

“On average each grant dollar has leveraged $4 in private investment. Iowa retailers can also apply to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program for cost-share grants to offer higher ethanol and biodiesel blends,” the group added.

The Renewable Fuels Association and Growth Energy joined the Iowa group in praising the release of the funds.

Rollins was asked about the Trump administration’s cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development, which buys U.S. foodstuffs for international food aid, and what will happen if Trump’s tariffs on foreign goods result in retaliation against U.S. ag products, according to local news reports.