Rollins testifies before Senate Ag Approps Subcommittee

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins greets Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., at a Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee hearing today. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., subcommittee chairman, stands behind Fischer. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

In her first testimony on Capitol Hill since her confirmation hearing, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins urged the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee to tell her of any problems their states encounter due to the Trump administration’s policies.

Asked by almost all members of the subcommittee about projects in their states on which USDA has frozen funds or cut research, Rollins repeatedly reassured members but added, “If you hear anything differently, please call me.”

Rollins also said that a reorganization of USDA will be announced shortly, including relocations of agencies outside of Washington, and that she will begin her foreign travels to promote U.S. agricultural products on Sunday with a trip to the United Kingdom.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., chairman of the subcommittee, told Rollins that there are 16 million people employed directly or indirectly in the food and agriculture sector and that it “can’t be taken for granted.”

Hoeven said the subcommittee wants to find savings at USDA but wants to make sure farmers and ranchers are getting services.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, asked for Rollins’ pledge to support the center on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the University of Maine. Rollins cited the interest of her mother, Helen Kerwin, a Texas legislator, in the issue and offered to visit the center.

Collins also asked about USDA’s delay in releasing grants to farms, and Rollins replied that USDA has finished almost all reviews of grants.

But she added that some groups have to reapply for grants because the Trump administration wants to make sure none of the grants are for diversity, equity and inclusion and that 65% of the money goes to farmers.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., the new ranking member on the subcommittee, said that farmers and ranchers in New Hampshire are no longer sure they can trust or rely on the federal government to honor signed contracts or survive the impact of President Trump’s tariffs.

“The proposed budget toplines released last Friday fall well short of the president’s purported commitments to farmers and rural communities,” Shaheen said. “I don’t believe we support farmers by gutting research that will boost yields and improve crop quality. And I don’t believe we put rural America on a path to thrive by slashing core rural development programs — from housing to water and waste infrastructure to energy assistance. And when grocery prices are too high, we don’t help families put food on the table by undercutting vital nutrition programs. Yet, that’s exactly what this skinny budget would do.”

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., ranking member on the full Senate Appropriations Committee, added, “USDA cannot help farmers without the people and the resources it needs.” Murray said that in Washington state, “these abrupt terminations and resignations have really gutted some of our vital research programs overnight, undermining years of progress.”

Rollins said some of the researchers have been reinstated, but Murray pressed her to rehire the staffers that help the researchers.

Rollins said that the budget request to reduce the budget for the Agricultural Research Service from $2.1 billion to $1.9 billion would focus on dated facilities and that research will not be compromised.

Shaheen said she and Murray want the administration to support full funding for the appropriation for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and for a WIC cash fruit and vegetable benefit.

Asked repeatedly when farmers will be able to apply for the weather-related disaster relief passed by Congress at the end of 2024, Rollins said the portal for applications should be open by the end of May.

Shaheen and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., asked about the budget requests to eliminate the Food for Peace and the McGovern-Dole international school meals programs.

Rollins said that of the $240 million budget for McGovern-Dole, only $37 million was for the purchase of U.S. commodities.

The international food aid programs have mission statements with important goals, but “are they serving the American taxpayer who is funding them?” Rollins asked. The Trump administration wants to make sure that “everything we are doing is aligned” with the interests of U.S. taxpayers.

Shaheen noted that some food has been left to rot at ports and said tons of food to rot “is not efficient or effective.”

Moran asked Rollins for her views on his bill to move the Food for Peace program from the U.S. Agency for International Development to USDA, but Rollins responded, “I don’t want to get ahead of my boss” or Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Obviously, we will follow your lead,” she added. “If it is the will of Congress, we would be willing to take that on.”

After Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said that he had seen hungry children in refugee camps after U.S. funding was cut, Rollins said Trump has made children in the United States “the priority.” The administration has concerns about hungry children overseas, but has to figure out how “effective” programs are, she added.

Asked repeatedly about USDA canceling more than $1 billion in grants under programs of local food purchases for schools and food banks and The Emergency Food Assistance Program, Rollins said those programs were relics of the COVID era and also noted that some states still have unspent money in those accounts.

Rollins also said repeatedly that USDA spends $400 million per day on food aid.

Toward the end of the hearing, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., told Rollins that what she has undertaken at USDA is “like cleaning out a closet.” It’s a terrible job, Hyde-Smith said, but will be worth it once everything is sorted and in the right place.

As Rollins was leaving the hearing room, William Dellacamera, a farmer from near New Haven, Conn., stopped her and told her that a delay in a specialty crop block grant has left him in trouble with his creditors. Rollins promised to help him.

Dellacamera credited Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., with getting the program in an appropriations bill, but said he was “shocked” that Rollins had stopped and talked to him.