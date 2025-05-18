Safety on the farm and ranch instilled in Nebraska youth

Jounty Kustin Sunday, engineering and safety/compliance manager for Polk County Rural Public Power District takes students through a practice emergency. This was vital to learn how to safely exit a tractor with a power line on it with both feet tightly close together and leaping away from the closest, most dangerous point known as bunny hopping. Photo by Colleen Pallas

Safety4-RFP-051925

What to do if a power line fell onto your vehicle… and how familiar are you with the important safety guidance before climbing onto an ATV, and before proceeding at a railroad crossing… ? One hundred thirty-five children learned these and other important safety tips including how to safely approach large farm animals during Ag Safety Day in Osceola, Neb., April 24, 2025, hosted by Nebraska Extension in Polk County.

Numerous presentations educated children about safety on the farm including ATV’s and pesticides, how to approach large farm animals, as well as sun safety, electrical safety, railroad safety, weather safety, chemical safety, first aid and seat belt safety.

RAILROAD SAFETY

“I think this is extremely important and they have great training. Teachers ask for it, especially this time of year before kids get out of school and are on their own, and have to negotiate railroad track crossings,” said Colleen Pallas, University of Nebraska Extension associate in Polk County. “Sometimes kids cross railroad tracks to go to school, and in summer, they cross tracks to go to a pool. This time of year, there could be a train in the middle of the day — all times of the day moving grain,” said Pallas who has been involved in Ag Safety Day since 1996.

Always obey the signs and signals near a railway crossing and follow the directions of any police officer or train crew member, officials taught the kids.

“If your view is obstructed, do not attempt to cross the track until you are certain no train is approaching. Look both ways a few times,” said Debra Ashworth, executive director of Nebraska Operation Lifesaver.

Numerous Nebraska Extension offices participate in hosting Ag Safety Day in their counties. Polk County hosts Ag Safety Day every other year. On alternating years, Polk County hosts a Health and Fitness Day for the same grades, Pallas said. Schools in her district include High Plains, Cross County, Osceola and Shelby Rising City.

ELECTRICAL SAFETY

Knowing how important their life-saving information is to young minds, power company officials enthusiastically present critical guidance at Ag Safety Day. Using a demonstration trailer, they show the actual affects electricity can have on props such as hot dogs, kite strings, tree branches and car tires.

Its also vital to know what to do, if a driver hits a power pole.

“If someone hits a power pole, it is best to stay inside the vehicle and do not exit the vehicle unless it is absolutely necessary,” said Justin Sunday, engineering and safety/compliance manager for Polk County Rural Public Power District. A vehicle’s tires insulate it from the ground.

However, if someone has to exit the vehicle in case of a fire, call 911.

Then bunny hop with both feet tightly pushed together away from the vehicle until you have reached a safe distance away, Sunday told the young audience. The reason for bunny hopping is because once someone steps out of the vehicle, if one foot touches down, they become a path to the ground and could become electrocuted. So, the reason to keep feet together is what’s known as step potential, Sunday said. Step potential describes the difference of voltages that may be present throughout the ground when electricity resonates through the ground.

If you don’t keep your feet together, there’s a possibility that each foot could be placed in two different potentials and the current could travel through the person’s body.

At the Ag Safety Day, kids practiced jumping out of a tractor and a pick-up and onto a striped carpet showing the pathway that exists the farther away a person gets from the vehicle.

Jounty Kustin Sunday, engineering and safety/compliance manager for Polk County Rural Public Power District takes students through a practice emergency. This was vital to learn how to safely exit a tractor with a power line on it with both feet tightly close together and leaping away from the closest, most dangerous point known as bunny hopping. Photo by Colleen Pallas Safety4-RFP-051925

The children were also instructed that if a power line has fallen across a pond, river or even a large puddle, don’t touch the water, and ironically it was raining that day, which further intensified the presentation, Pallas said.

Justin Sunday, Polk County Rural Public Power District’s engineering and safety director explains the dangers of high voltage power lines. Photo by Colleen Pallas SafetyDay-RFP-051925

Most kids are fascinated by weather, Pallas said and they also loved learning weather safety from a meteorologist with the National Weather service.

The kids also appreciated the seatbelt safety session. They went on a rollover simulator to experience how it feels to be in a rollover in a car.

Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol let the kids experience the importance of wearing a seat belt, especially in a rollover situation. Photo by Colleen Pallas CjQKMFNuYXBjaGF0LzEzLjM3LjAuNDYgKGlQaG9uZTE1LDI7IGlPUyAxOC40OyBnemlwKSAC

The students also learned about being safe around animals. Animals are easily spooked by unfamiliar or loud noises. Running and yelling close to animals can cause them to run away or to charge. Also, avoid approaching large animals from behind because it can scare them. A momma cow may think a person who gets too close, might hurt her newborn.

ATV SAFETY

ATVs and UTVs require training to use them safely. They handle differently than other vehicles, including motorcycles and cars. A collision or overturn can (and does) occur quickly, even during routine maneuvers such as turning, driving on hills and over obstacles. People have become paralyzed or suffered severe internal injuries because of improper operation of ATV/UTVs.

ATV/UTV’s require the rider wear protective clothing including a helmet, eye protection, long-sleeved shirts, pants, gloves, over-the-ankle boots, shin guards and chest/shoulder protectors if riding over rough terrain.

The kids were taught what skin cancer is, and how to prevent it, by always wearing sun screen, UV protective clothing, sunglasses and a hat. It’s also important to watch out for sunburn, especially blistering sunburn, because one serious sunburn can increase the risk of getting skin cancer by 50%.

Cindy Wolverton, University of Nebraska Extension assistant, shares with students the importance of wearing UV protective sunglasses using a UV light and UV sensitive beads. Photo by Colleen Pallas Safety3-RFP-051925

Chemical safety was presented by Four Corners Health Department of Polk/York/Seward and Butler counties.

Normal household items and those that are poisonous can look similar, health department officials warned. Do not eat or ingest any item that is not labeled without showing or asking an adult. The presenter used everyday liquids and solids and compared them to chemicals that are poisonous to humans to show how similar they look, and how hard it can be to tell them apart if they’re not in their original container.

FIRST AID

“The presenters from the Polk County Health Department do a great job presenting information to the students about how they can take care of minor injuries at home and knowing when to get additional help,” Pallas said. The Health Department provided every youth attending with a first aid kit to take home and place in appropriate locations around the farm, ranch and home.

“It was helpful that the presenter encouraged kids to participate as the injured person and used everyday objects like clothing and magazines to make a splint for a broken bone,” Pallas said. This is a popular presentation included at every Progressive Ag Safety Day through the 13 school-based Safety Days that Polk County Extension educators have held.

“These topics were so informative and inspirational for me, too,” Pallas said. “We hope all these presentations provide the basics on personal safety on and off the farm and that the youth share this information with their families, helping everyone stay safe.”