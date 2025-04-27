Sales at record high, Americans view meat as part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle

Meat sales hit a record high of $104.6 billion in 2024, pounds sold increased 2.3% compared to 2023, and consumers, on average, purchase meat more than once per week (Circana) — keeping meat the largest fresh department in grocery, according to the 20th annual Power of Meat report released at the Annual Meat Conference by the Meat Institute and FMI—The Food Industry Association .

Nearly all (98%) of American households purchase meat (Circana), and 73% of Americans view meat as an overall healthy choice. Getting enough protein is very/somewhat important to 90% of Americans, and animal proteins, including eggs (83%), chicken (82%) and beef (76%), top the list of foods that most consumers view as protein-rich foods.

Other priorities among meat shoppers include preparing comfort meals, having quick prep options, and getting creative with ingredients. The average American shops for meat 54 times per year and spends $16.12 on meat per trip (Circana).

Rick Stein, Vice President of Fresh Foods for FMI commented:

“As shoppers’ definition of value has expanded to include price, quality, relevance, convenience and experience, they are including meat in 90% of home-cooked dinners and looking for various options to suit their schedules, tastes and interests. Whether shoppers are looking for the convenience of new ground meats or incorporating semi-prepared options in their meal prep, the meat department delivers.”

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts added:

“With most Americans (74%) so confident in meat as a nutrient powerhouse that is top of mind for protein needs, it’s no surprise people are buying more meat than ever. Meat Institute members are committed to making the nutrient-dense meat Americans need and keeping America’s farm economy thriving, today and for generations to come.”