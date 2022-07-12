Scott, Thompson ask for farm bill feedback

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., ranking member on the committee, on Monday announced that members of the public can submit their feedback and ideas for the 2023 farm bill through an online form at https://agriculture.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=9&utm_campaign=1634-520.

“This is a chance to hear directly from farmers, ranchers and foresters across the nation who utilize our farm bill programs to make sure we are prioritizing their needs as well as the needs of the nutrition, research, and rural development communities,” said Scott. “I strongly encourage all who are interested to share their input on how the 2018 farm bill is or is not meeting their needs, so that we, at the House Agriculture Committee, can craft a strong farm bill and best meet the needs of people.”

“It is critical we receive feedback from farmers, ranchers, producers, and families nationwide as the 2023 farm bill draws nearer. Hearing directly from farm country about what’s working and what’s not is the only way to ensure we craft a bill that meets the needs of rural America,” said Thompson.