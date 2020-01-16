Senate passes USMCA, sending it to Trump’s desk

The Senate today passed the bill to implement the U.Sl-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

The vote was 89 to 10. The House has already passed it and the measure will now go to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Mexico has already approved the agreement, but it won’t go into effect until Canada approves it.

“We’ve long waited for this day and now USMCA will finally head to the president’s desk,” Agriculture Secretary Perdue said.

“The passage of USMCA is great news for America’s farmers and ranchers. With congressional consideration now complete, our farmers and ranchers are eager to see the president sign this legislation and begin reaping the benefits of this critical agreement,” Perdue said.

“I thank President Trump and Ambassador (U.S. Trade Representative Robert) Lighthizer for successfully delivering an improved and modern trade agreement and working so hard for the people of American agriculture to get this deal across the finish line.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, was one of the senators who voted against the bill.

“This agreement is opposed by labor unions like the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the United Food and Commercial Workers. It is opposed by the Sunrise Movement, the Sierra Club, Friends of the Earth, the League of Conservation Voters and every major environmental group in America.

“And it is opposed by the National Family Farm Coalition, which believes it will lock in rules that have devastated family farms and expanded corporate control over agriculture in North America.

“I am proud to stand with these labor unions, environmental groups and family farmers against Trump’s NAFTA 2.0.”