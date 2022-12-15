Stevenson Angus ‘Home of America’s Longest Established Annual Bull Sale’ 62nd Annual Sale
- TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
- Date of Sale: 11/29/2022
- Location: Stevenson Angus Ranch in Hobson, Mont.
- Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins
- Averages
Sale Averages:
128 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls Average $5,429
142 Bull Calves Average $4,555
270 TOTAL BULLS AVERAGE $4,969
97 Registered 7 and 8 Year Old Cows Average $2,670
32 Registered Bred Heifers Average $3,500
158 Commercial Bred Heifers Average $2,089
Lot 203 $18,000 to Martens Angus Farm, Bellvue, Iowa; Stevenson Rawhide 20362; 1/11/22; Poss Rawhide x Cudlobe In Focus 5S.
Lot 204 $17,000 to Stevenson’s Diamond Dot, Hobson, Mont.; Stevenson Rawhide 20354; 1/6/22; Poss Rawhide x Connealy Right Answer.
Lot 6 $14,000 to Commercial Producer; Stevenson Turbo Power 10546; 3/18/21; Stevenson Turbo Power 50010 x Stevenson Catalyst 60554.
Lot 211 $14,000 to Commercial Producer; Stevenson Rawhide 20353; 1/6/22; Poss Rawhide x Cudlobe In Focus.
Lot 5 $11,000 to Commercial Producer; Stevenson Turning Point 10553; 2/22/21; Stevenson Turning Point x Stevenson Salute 70009.
Lot 201 $10,500 to Commercial Producer; Stevenson Rawhide 20258; 1/10/22; Poss Rawhide x Cudlobe In Focus.
Top Registered Females:
Lot 565 $17,000 to Friendship Farms, Canoochee, Ga.; Stevenson Heather Zelda 5089; 2/8/15; Cudlobe In Focus 5S x 21AR Roundup 7005; bred to Sitz Incentive 704H.
Lot 549 $7,500 to Katie Colin Angus Farm, Cartersville, Ga.; Stevenson Heather Zelda 1480; 3/14/21; KCF Bennett Summation x Cudlobe In Focus.
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
Lot A $2,300 x 54 Head; AI bred to Stevenson Catalyst 60554 to calve in January.
Lot B $2,250 x 20 Head; AI bred to Deer Valley Optimum 9246 & Baldridge Versatile to calve in January.
- Comments
Stevenson Angus “Home of America’s Longest Established Annual Bull Sale” hosted their 62nd Annual Sale Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, at the Stevenson Angus Ranch-Hobson, Mont. The Stevenson family offered a powerful set of bulls and a fancy set of females to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!