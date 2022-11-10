FFA Chapters competing in Alamosa were Sangre de Cristo, Sargent, Centauri, and Alamosa. Sargent FFA received the First Place Gold award. Courtesy photo

High school agriculture students from across Colorado competed this fall in five Range Judging and Plant Identification contests. The events were held Sept. 21 in Alamosa, Sept. 28 in La Junta, Sept. 29 in New Raymer, Oct. 7 in Craig, and Oct. 12 in Seibert. These youth educational events were sponsored by the Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management as part of their youth activities program. Other sponsors were the Colorado State Land Board and most of the conservation districts throughout eastern Colorado.

The Range Judging Contest is one of many Career Development Events agriculture students can participate in to test their skills and knowledge learned through their agricultural education classes. Through the Range Judging Contest students are tested on their plant identification skills and reading the landscape to determine the ecological site, condition of the rangeland, amount of usable forage, and number of animals that can be supported on the land.

For all five events there were a total of 550 agriculture students representing 40 FFA chapters from all across Colorado who participated in these events. Students were divided into three groups to identify 30 to 50 range plant species and two ecological sites. During the plant identification portion students had 60 seconds to identify the plant before moving on to the next plant. At the two ecological sites students had 45 minutes to complete a rangeland inventory to determine the ecological site, range condition of the site, and a recommend the best range management improvement practice based on a livestock grazing scenario that was provided. Judging the two ecological sites also tested the students plant identification skills.

Thank you to all the FFA advisors, bus drivers, local conservation districts, the Colorado State Land Board and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service for helping make these educational youth events a success for all the participating high school agriculture students.

At the La Junta event Dixie Crowe, Colorado Section SRM, recognizes Chrisily Furia, Hoehne FFA for first place individual. Team results were Hoehne, first place followed by Fowler, Branson and Karval FFA for second, third and fourth places respectively. Courtesy photo

The Northeast Colorado Regional event was held at the Prairie School in New Raymer. Gabby Hermes, middle, Arickaree FFA, received first place individual recognition from Ben Berlinger, right, Colorado Section SRM. Courtesy photo

At the event held near Craig Reece Melton, Ag Instructor, right, in Oak Creek, coaches students on the ecological site judging portion of the contest. Southern Routt County FFA received first place team award. Courtesy photo

