Swine flu found in Dominican Republic pigs

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed African swine fever in pigs from the Dominican Republic.

“USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has numerous interlocking safeguards in place to prevent ASF from entering the United States,” a news release said.

“Pork and pork products from the Dominican Republic are currently prohibited entry as a result of existing classical swine fever restrictions. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection is increasing inspections of flights from the Dominican Republic to ensure travelers do not bring prohibited products to the United States. CBP will also be ensuring that garbage from these airplanes are properly disposed of to prevent the transmission of ASF.”

Liz Wagstrom, chief veterinarian with the National Pork Producers Council, said, “We are thankful for steps taken by the USDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, including strengthened border inspection and the implementation of an active surveillance program designed to quickly detect and eradicate ASF. These measures are particularly important now that ASF has been detected in the Western hemisphere for the first time in approximately 40 years.”

NPPC noted, “Vacation and other travelers to the Dominican Republic should know that it is illegal to transport specialty meat products or other agriculture products from the DR to the United States.”