Tester, Rounds want to use CRA on beef imports from Paraguay
|Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., announced today that they will file a Congressional Review Act resolution that would overturn the Biden administration’s recent decision to lift a long-standing ban on beef imports from Paraguay.
“The Biden administration has this one backwards — resuming beef imports from a country with a recent history of foot and mouth disease is bad news for both Montana consumers and producers,” said Tester. “Montana ranchers work hard to produce the best quality beef in the world, and it’s clear that the USDA doesn’t have the data to show that Paraguay meets the same animal health standards. I’m willing to take this fight to the Senate floor because it’s clear that bureaucrats in Washington are endangering our food supply while giving a raw deal to American ranchers and consumers.”
|“The Biden administration’s decision to allow beef imports from a country with a history of foot and mouth disease is a mistake that impacts South Dakota producers and consumers,” said Rounds. “Our producers work tirelessly to produce the safest, highest quality and most affordable beef in the world. Our consumers should be able to confidently feed their families beef that has met the rigorous standards required in the United States. I am proud to partner with Sen. Tester to overturn this Biden administration rule that would allow beef imports from Paraguay.”
Earlier this month, Tester and Rounds introduced bipartisan legislation to suspend beef imports from Paraguay in response to animal health concerns. Tester and Rounds have called on the Agriculture Department to collect more up-to-date data before resuming beef imports from Paraguay, which has a history of foot and mouth disease.