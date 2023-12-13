Tester, Rounds want to use CRA on beef imports from Paraguay

“The Biden administration’s decision to allow beef imports from a country with a history of foot and mouth disease is a mistake that impacts South Dakota producers and consumers,” said Rounds. “Our producers work tirelessly to produce the safest, highest quality and most affordable beef in the world. Our consumers should be able to confidently feed their families beef that has met the rigorous standards required in the United States. I am proud to partner with Sen. Tester to overturn this Biden administration rule that would allow beef imports from Paraguay.”

Earlier this month, Tester and Rounds introduced bipartisan legislation to suspend beef imports from Paraguay in response to animal health concerns. Tester and Rounds have called on the Agriculture Department to collect more up-to-date data before resuming beef imports from Paraguay, which has a history of foot and mouth disease.