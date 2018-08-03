‘Thank you, thank you very much’

Because it is fair season, I am going to print a tutorial here from The Fence Post assistant editor/reporter Rachel Spencer about writing thank you notes.

Here it is:

A quality thank you note may be the last thing on your mind as you wrap up County Fair and prepare for the next show. Believe me, though, that a well written thank you note is one of the most important items on your to do list.

A good thank you note must be three things: timely, appropriate, and a reinforcement of the decision you're thanking someone for.

A thank you note for a livestock purchase at a junior market sale needs to be received by the correct person within a week. Most counties require a copy prior to receiving the funds but your note should arrive as soon as possible.

Appropriate content varies based on age but here are a few dos and don'ts:

Don't begin with "my name is" or "I'm writing to thank you."

Try this: Dear Mr. Gabel, I appreciate you taking the time to attend the Morgan County Junior Livestock Sale to support me, and my friends, in the 4-H program. Thank you for your purchase of my 1,400-pound steer, Champ.

Don't stop there.

Offer some additional information that reinforces to the buyer why you were a great choice for their support.

Try this: I purchased Champ in an online sale and learned a great deal about the online marketing of show cattle. I fed him alongside my second show steer, Buddy, for the summer and I plan to continue on to the state fair to exhibit him. He weighed 1,230 at the county fair so I anticipate him being near his ideal weight at the state fair.

Don't talk specific dollar amounts but, instead, talk about the investment. Try this:

I plan to reinvest some of my earnings back into my project and the remainder will help me pay for college. I'm hoping to attend Northeastern Junior College and then continue on to earn my degree in ag communications.

Include an appropriate closing. Try this:

Again, I appreciate your support of my projects and other Morgan County 4-H members. I hope you enjoy your purchase and that I'll see you next year. Sincerely, Your Name.

It's never appropriate to misspell the name of the company or individual so double-check it. If your handwriting is terrible, like mine, it's acceptable to type but it needs to be in 12-point, Times New Roman font and hand signed.

A text message, Facebook message, or email is not a substitute for a well-written note. Ever.

It may seem unimportant to send a well-written note but people remember how you make them feel in all aspects of your life and expressing your gratitude is always appropriate. Think of this as networking, it totally matters.

As Elvis would say, "Thank you, thank you very much!" That's my words, not Gabel's. ❖