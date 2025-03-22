The mule: A versatile hybrid

This six-mule team is hitched to a plow. N&A Harness outfitted the mules and provided the picture. Photo by Wade Wilcox, provided by N&A Harness

In the world of agriculture, a primary goal is maintaining genetic varieties necessary for evolution, be it crops or livestock. An applied practice in achieving this objective is hybridization. In other words, two unrelated strains within a species are crossed to achieve hybrid vigor. This results in characteristics that are superior to either parent.

Commercial hybrid field corn was first marketed in 1922. A superior variety was developed with a sturdier, higher yielding plant. As for a vegetable, consumers have come to appreciate bi-color sweet corn, a hybrid vigor variety.

Hog producers began crossing unrelated breeds for decades to produce faster gaining, higher yielding pork with less fat. Some dairy farmers are now crossing different dairy breeds that yield healthier animals with improved fertility and higher milk components.

As for draft animals, the ass and horse mated centuries ago in the wild to produce the mule. Through sophisticated breeding practices mules remain popular for many purposes.

These pictures show some of the physical differences that result when a donkey is bred to a horse to create a mule.

MULE ORIGIN

Mules are claimed to be the most common, ancient man-made hybrid. The exact origin of the mule is difficult to determine. Mules are the result of its parents — the wild jack, male donkey and the female, mare horse. Mules must have resulted in the wild where both the wild ass or donkey and horse occupied the same territory.

Mules were bred by humans since ancient times. Breeding the jack donkey to a mare horse is the most common and oldest recorded hybrid. Conversely, a somewhat less common hybrid, the hinny or hinney was bred by crossing a jennet (female donkey) and a stallion (male horse).

Recorded history indicates the first mules were bred by inhabitants of Paphlagonia and Nicaea (northern and northwestern parts of modern day Turkey). Mules were known in Egypt since before 3000 BC. The Pharaohs sent expeditions using mules into the Sinai to mine turquoise.

Mules have been known in the Holy Land since about 1040 BC, during the reign of King David. At that time, the mule replaced the donkey as the “Royal Beast,” the “riding animal of princes.” At King David’s coronation, food was transported by mules and David often rode mules. The mule was considered a social status and ridden only by royalty.

Two Hebrew words referring to mules or hinny are found 17 times in the Old Testament. However, there are no references in the New Testament. This suggests the popularity of mules had declined in the region.

Christopher Columbus brought four jack donkeys and two jenny donkeys along with horses into the New World in 1495. These animals were instrumental in producing mules for the Conquistadores as they explored the American mainland.

PROPAGATION SUPPRESSION

As for reproduction, mules are 99.9% sterile. Mules may be sterile but they are not sexless or celebate. Their infertility is the result of crossbreeding. On the father’s side, the donkey has 31 pairs of chromosomes, whereas the female horse has 32 pairs. As a result, the combination of chromosomes results in mules having 31½ pairs.

With this odd number of chromosome, the mule is virtually unable to reproduce. There are always exceptions to the rule. From 1527 to 2002 researchers have access to just about 60 documented cases where mules gave birth to a colt.

As recently as 2007, a mule gave birth to a colt in Colorado. Scientists documented the case through blood testing. The results confirmed they were mother and offspring.

Pictured is the iconic 20-mule team that hauled borax from the Death Valley mines to Mojave, Calif. During a six year period, the 20-mule teams hauled over 20 million pounds of borax from the mines. With that historic accomplishment, the “20-Mule Team” symbol was first used in 1891 and then registered in 1894. Photo courtesy Death Valley National Park 6A. Mule

UNIQUE TRAITS

Conformation – The mules have unique characteristics that differ from both the donkey and horse. It has a flat topline, straight neck, angular hip and narrow chest. Its non-prominent withers make it difficult to hold a saddle.

Hardiness – Mules require less food and have more stamina than horses of the same weight and height. Their hooves are hardy and less likely to split or crack. Mules have been known to live 50 years.

Temperament – Mules are less stubborn and more intelligent than donkeys. The old saying “as stubborn as a mule” does not apply. Mules are thought to be more docile than their donkey fathers. The mule’s perceived intelligence means they are more cautions and aware of danger. This makes them safer to ride when crossing dangerous terrain.

Adaptability – The mule’s less sensitive skin provides a better option when working under harsh weather and strong sunlight. This results in resilient working animals in some of the harshest environments.

Caution – Although mules are typically docile, an angry mule can kick both backwards and sideways. Avoid a mule’s hind legs as they can pack a mean punch.

FIRST AMERICAN BREEDER

George Washington saw a future and therefore, played a major role in developing mules. He recognized their value for farming and became the first American mule breeder.

Spain claimed to have the best donkeys in the world. Because of their unique superiority, Spain’s King Charles III declared them illegal to export, without royal exemption. Washington saw mules as the future of American farming and hoped to get a jack donkey from Spain to develop superior specimens.

Washington’s Mount Vernon, Va., plantation had suffered severely during his eight years away. He was confident that mules would restore the farm. However, he struck out for the next four years until William Carmichael, the U.S. charge d’ affaires at the Spanish court let King Charles know about Washington’s mule mania.

With this knowledge, the king was thrilled to order two of the very best jack donkeys be sent to Mount Vernon out of respect to Washington. It was an ideal situation, Washington got his donkeys and paid nothing for them. Unfortunately, only one of the donkeys survived the voyage across the Atlantic. He called the jack, Royal Gift.

During his 15 years of service, Royal Gift sired a herd of nearly 60 mules. The hefty draft animals plowed fields, pulled wagons and completed other tasks on Washington’s plantation. Although the mules never took off in the north as farmers preferred horses and oxen. Nevertheless, they remained the draft animal of choice in the agriculture south. With their inherent hybrid qualities, they could plow 16 acres in a day.

Shown are tourists riding mules down into the Bright Angel Trail into the Grand Canyon. The sure-footed mules are an excellent way to experience Mother Nature’s marvel. Mule rides remain a staple of the Grand Canyon experience yet today. Photo courtesy The Minnesota Star Tribune 8. Mule

MULE VERSATILITY

The mule has become known for its versatility. The following are but a few of the many mule accomplishments.

Settlers – During the settlement of the west, mules were often used to pull wagon trains across the plains. They could cover 30 miles a day, whereas wagons drawn by horses and oxen could average only five miles per day. When pioneer families found a place to settle and build a home, the mules were used to drag the logs for the houses. And then, used for farming.

Borax Mining – In the late 1800s borax was discovered in Death Valley, Calif. William Tell Coleman’s company utilized the famous mule teams to haul the product to the rail junction in Mojave. Two 10-mule teams were hitched together to form a 100-foot long 20-mule team. No doubt the muleskinners were skilled in guiding 20 animals as they pulled the train of wagons.

Between 1883 and 1889, the teams hauled two 16-foot long wagons loaded with borax. A 1,200 gallon water tank was also included. The total weight was over 36 tons. The distance from Harmony Borax Works near Furnace Creek in Death Valley to Mojave was 165 miles.

During that mining time, the 20-mule teams hauled over 20 million pounds of borax out of Death Valley. A 20-day round trip covered treacherous, parched terrain in extremely high temperatures. And not a single mule was lost. With that historic accomplishment, the “20-Mule Team” symbol was first used in 1891 and then registered in 1894.

Military – Mules played an important role in military action throughout our nation’s history. Pack mules provided mobility for calvary, infantry and artillery units. Today Army Mules are a group that serve as mascots for the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. The mules serve not only as West Point’s mascot but also for the entire United States Army.

Grand Canyon – In the late 1880s when visitors began arriving to view the Grand Canyon, sure-footed mules provided tours to experience Mother Nature’s marvel. Mule rides remain a staple of the Grand Canyon experience yet today. Thousands of visitors gather at the South Rim’s Mule Barn anticipating a ride through the slow meandering trail to the depths of the canyon.

Farming – Mules have proven to be excellent draft animals when working the fields and other farm chores. You may see them dot the countryside on occasion. In Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Amish farmers use mules almost exclusively. Like most animals, when you grow up with them, they remain steadfast in a farming operation. It is estimated that nearly 400 mules are sold to the Amish in Lancaster County each year.

With the animal’s desirable traits, the hybrid mule continues to serve many useful purposes. A salute goes out to mule breeders and those who employ their versatile qualities.

This Amish farmer is shown spring plowing with a unique four-hitch. There are three draft horses and one mule on the opposite side. The farmer said a mule works better in the furrow than a horse. And mules typically need not be shod when working the fields. Photo by Fred Hendricks 9. Mule

