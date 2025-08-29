The outlaw string

Meinzer

On most big outfits, there is a string of horses that are a little rougher than most. They take a little longer to break, might buck, kick and bite when they are asked to do a job, but at the end of the day, they are some of the grittiest ponies on the outfit. Once they figure out how to do their job, they are the most determined bunch of horses that will go all day, do every task that is set before them, and still might hump up and pitch at the out gate on the way back to the barn. Most of the cowboys that ride this string are seasoned horsemen. They know how to read horses, and how to handle ones that take a little more teaching than others. These cowboys have grit in their veins. They can handle the fits that the young horses throw, know how to teach them how to do a job, and in the end, they forge a bond with these high-spirited equine that is almost unbreakable.

Miles and miles are spent under saddle teaching these horses how to have manners and be productive on the ranch. Sure, there will be glitches along the way, sometimes the rider will end up throwed, but he’ll always get back on. There’s big scary mud puddles that horses swear will swallow them whole, shadows made by trees on the ground that look like dark horse eating bottomless pits, and plastic bags blowing in the wind that ponies swear are ticking time bombs. Most of the things that are the scariest to the horse are the things that are the most harmless. A good teacher guides them through their fears and instills confidence in them.

The rough string rider is a lot like the grade school teacher in rural America. It takes a special person to guide feral ranch kids on their education journey. The last few months these youngsters have been running free and wild on the ranch. They have spent their days catching frogs, chasing the barn cat with a sorting flag, helping move cows and swimming in the stock tank when they get too hot. Their pockets are filled with cool rocks they have found on their walks; they carry a rope with them everywhere they go, and jeans with holes in the knees are normal attire. Ranch kids are a blend of leather and lace. They develop a tough as nails character by helping mom and dad go about their daily routine but have a sweet caring side when it comes to things that they are passionate about.

The teachers of these children deserve a special award. They are patient, kind and walk side by side with these wild hooligans as they learn how to be productive members of society. Like the cowboy who has to teach young horses that the shadows on the ground aren’t scary, teachers show children that fear isn’t something that cripples you, rather it teaches you courage and strength when you conquer it. Teachers guide children through new waters, on new trails and show them how things are to be done. Like young horses, these young children grow more confident with each obstacle that they master. The teacher might get frustrated now and again, but like a good horseman, never takes it out on the students. The teacher will simply take a step back and figure out a different solution to help their young student master a new task.

With fall works and school going back into session, take a minute to thank the teachers who are smoothing the rough edges off our kids. At the end of the day, that next generation might be part of the rough string, but that’s what makes them special. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.