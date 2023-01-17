Thompson holds first farm bill session

“If you’re not at the table, you’re probably on the menu,” Thompson told the crowd.

Technically the event had to be termed a congressional listening session, rather than an ag committee public hearing, which would have a formal set of rules and be made part of the official committee record.

“It’s not an official hearing, but, well, it is, as far as I’m concerned,” Thompson said as he opened the session. He noted that the first chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Federalist Rep. Thomas Forrest, was from Pennsylvania, and that he was the third Pennsylvanian, since Democratic Rep. John Dawson led the committee in 1853-1855.

The session was attended by a bipartisan group of eight other members, as well as Russell Redding, who has just agreed to serve a third stint as Pennsylvania’s secretary of agriculture under the new governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Among those listening to the stakeholders who spoke were House Ag Committee members from the 117th Congress Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., who is expected to chair the commodities and risk management subcommittee, and Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., expected to chair the forestry and conservation subcommittee.

Also attending were Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine and Mary Miller, R-Ill., who served on the ag committee in the 117th Congress, and Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., and Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., and Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a newly elected Republican from Wisconsin.The members of the ag committee in the 118th Congress have not been formally named.

Redding spoke first, noting that Pennsylvania has its own farm bill that “fills in around the edges” of the federal bill, and that the federal bill must find equity “between the San Joaquin Valley [in California] and the Susquehanna Valley [in Pennsylvania.]”

Of the 19 other stakeholders who presented brief testimonies, representing commodities, food banks, land-grant universities, and employment centers, common themes emerged on the need for the government to resolve immigration issues and recognize the need for a year-round work force, to maintain and improve crop insurance programs, and to make any conservation and climate-control programs strictly voluntary and incentive-based, free from government mandates.

Joe Arthur of the Pennsylvania Central Food Bank emphasized that “the food crisis is not over,” and in fact, may be “deepening” because of the inflation and “other food system challenges.”

Kia Hansard of the Harrisburg Center for Employment Opportunities urged the lawmakers to close a loophole in the law that has Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beneficiaries losing benefits when they earn income from temporary SNAP Employment & Training jobs.