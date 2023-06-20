Torres Small: US pushed hard for G20 Ukraine statement

Returning from a G20 Agriculture ministers meeting in India, Xochitl Torres Small, the agriculture undersecretary for rural development who is also President Biden’s nominee for agriculture deputy secretary, said today that the U.S. delegation pushed hard for a statement in the communique condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and stressing the importance of the Black Sea Initiative to move Ukrainian grain into world markets.

In a call to reporters after returning from Hyderabad, India, where the meeting was held, Torres Small said the Ukraine provisions were “important to the United States … a priority” even though Russia and China did not agree to those sections of the document. Torres Small noted that there had been similar statements in last year’s communique at the end of a meeting in Bali, which also did not receive full consensus.

On the eve of Indian President Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington, Torres Small also said that the Indian presidency of the G20 “was incredibly helpful and very responsive in trying to reach consensus. Everyone agreed, India worked very hard.”

“The war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy,” the G20 communique says. “Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing frailties in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”