Trump orders EPA, Energy to consider year-round E15 gasoline sales

President Trump’s executive order on energy issued Monday included a provision that “the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, after consultation with, and concurrence by, the secretary of energy, shall consider issuing emergency fuel waivers to allow the year-round sale of E15 gasoline to meet any projected temporary shortfalls in the supply of gasoline across the nation.”

The original, bipartisan bill to fund the government at the end of 2024 included a provision to make year-round sales of E15 permanent, but the provision was taken out after Trump objected to the bill as too broad.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said in a news release Tuesday, “President Trump is already taking steps to make E15 available year-round. Put simply, E15 saves consumers money, drives investment in America’s rural communities, and decreases our dependence on foreign energy resources. We’re glad to see that homegrown biofuels are a part of President Trump’s efforts to unleash American energy dominance, and we urge Congress to follow the president’s lead by swiftly approving legislation to permanently allow the year-round, nationwide sale of E15. We look forward to working with the Trump administration to make this more-affordable fuel option available to all Americans.”