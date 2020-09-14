Trump tweets about E15, not SREs or Brazil

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted that gas stations will be allowed to use 10% ethanol pumps for E15 blends — unless state governments do not allow it.

“Subject only to State approval, our important Ethanol Industry will be allowed to use the 10% Pumps for the 15% BLEND,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also thanked the governors and lawmakers who have promoted E15.

But neither Trump nor the Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed a Reuters report last week that Trump had directed EPA not to approve any more small refinery exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Meanwhile, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Brazilian government said that Brazil will enter into negotiations on U.S. access to the Brazilian ethanol market and Brazilian access to the U.S. sugar market.

Trump hasn’t commented on those discussions.

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said in a statement, “We thank President Trump for his commitment to removing obstacles to E15 and for again highlighting the importance of the ethanol industry to our nation’s economy and energy security.“

“We look forward to learning more about the president’s plans to expand the nationwide use of E15, as well as EPA’s intentions with the 98 pending small refinery exemption petitions under the Renewable Fuel Standard,” Cooper said.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., said Thursday he fears that administration officials may have made the anonymous statements to Reuters as an election tactic.

Growth Energy praised Trump’s tweet, DTN/The Progressive Farmer reported.

Rural America 2020, an independent organization of swing state farmers and rural leaders opposed to Trump’s re-election, said, “This was a promise made a year ago. A promise that like others on ethanol was made and then never fulfilled.“

“If the president was serious this would have been done already,” the group said. “Instead, the announcement made today is little more than an election year gambit.

“You can’t sell out to Big Oil for the first three and a half years of your presidency and then expect farmers to believe you with 52 days to the election.

“This cannot make up for the damage the president has done to farmers. You can’t undo 4 billion lost gallons of biofuel with last minute election games.”