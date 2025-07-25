UNL ranks in top 10 percent worldwide for agriculture, natural resources

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Phenobot, an IANR-created robot, measures leaf angle on corn to see how well the plant is performing photosynthesis in a field northeast of 84th and Havelock streets. Lina Lopez-Corona, a university research technician, operates the robot. Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication and Marketing

James Schnable’s Phenobot

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s agriculture and natural resources programs rank in the top 10% of nearly 500 institutions worldwide, according to new QS World University Rankings .

Nebraska ranked third among Big Ten land-grant universities in the service’s employer reputation category, which reflects how well a university is perceived by employers in preparing graduates with desirable skills and knowledge.

Overall, the university’s programs for agriculture and natural resources placed 46th among 475 universities worldwide ranked by Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education company that produces the annual ranking.

“It’s exciting and encouraging for us to be ranked in the top 10% on a worldwide scale,” said Tiffany Heng-Moss, interim Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and interim vice president of agriculture and natural resources for the University of Nebraska system. “This recognition affirms the meaningful work happening across IANR — in our research laboratories and statewide platforms, classrooms and experiential learning settings, Extension offices and communities.”

SURVEY SAYS

The university’s high ranking for employer reputation — a measure of student employability based on a survey of employers — stems from the university’s innovative curricular development, robust experiential learning opportunities and deep statewide engagement and partnerships, Heng-Moss said.

“Our agricultural research program is solidly positioned among its Big Ten peers in these rankings as we continue to innovate, gain momentum and provide cutting-edge solutions for our stakeholders,” said Derek McLean, dean and director of IANR’s Agricultural Research Division. “The rankings are a direct outcome of our talented faculty, our creative students and our collaborative culture. The success has driven an increase in research expenditure each year for the past three years.”

In addition to the high score for employer reputation, the rankings firmly establish the university among Big Ten land-grant universities regarding citations per paper and H-index citations, a measure of academic productivity. The other scoring categories are academic reputation and international research.

“UNL is committed to further elevating our agriculture research profile,” McLean said. “We are poised for even greater success as a leader in agricultural innovation, driving progress for farmers and communities and sustaining our natural resources for decades to come. Our strategic investments and industry partnerships are driving innovation, supporting Nebraska producers and propelling us toward greater impact and influence on a global scale.”

The university’s ranking among the world’s top 10% in agriculture and natural resources stems from contributions across the breadth of the IANR community, including faculty, staff, students, alumni and partners, Heng-Moss said.

“To all these contributors, the university extends its deepest gratitude for your dedication, innovation and collaboration in helping us reach this milestone,” she said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to the people of Nebraska and to the purpose-driven, tripartite mission that defines us as a land-grant institution.

“The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources thrives because of you — your commitment to driving forward research and discovery, Extension and engagement, and teaching and learning that truly matter.”