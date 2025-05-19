USDA forecasts winter wheat production up 2% in 2025

U.S. farmers are expected to produce 1.38 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, according to the Crop Production report released May 12 by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. In NASS’s first winter wheat production forecast for 2025, production is expected to increase 2% from 2024. As of May 1, the U.S. yield is expected to average 53.7 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from last year’s average of 51.7 bushels per acre.

Hard red winter production is forecast at 784 million bushels, up 2% from a year ago. Soft red winter, at 345 million bushels, is expected to increase 1% from 2024. White winter, at 2.53 million bushels, is up 7% from last year. Of the White winter production, 20.6 million bushels are hard white and 232 million bushels are soft white.

NASS surveyed approximately 8,800 producers across the country in preparation for this Crop Production report. This monthly report contains data for the United States, including area planted and harvested, yield and production. The report also contains a weather summary, a monthly agricultural summary, and an analysis of precipitation and the degree of departure from the normal precipitation map for the month. All NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov .