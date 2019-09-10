USDA issues clarification on disaster aid for farmers

The Agriculture Department issued a statement today clarifying the extent to which farmers will be compensated for losses due to weather disasters in 2018.

“Producers won’t be compensated for 100% of their losses, but rather, they will be compensated at 100% of their calculated WHIP+ [Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program] payment in 2018,” the spokesperson added.

USDA also said, “For insured and NAP [Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program] covered crops, USDA will pay between 75-95 percent of the expected value of the crop, less the value of the crop harvested and any indemnity or NAP payment received. Producers who did not get insurance or NAP coverage for their crops will receive 70 percent of expected value, less the value of the crop harvested.

“Producers who suffer crop losses due to 2018 disasters will be compensated at 100 percent of their calculated WHIP+ payment once the application is approved. Producers who suffer crop losses due to 2019 disasters will be limited to an initial 50 percent of their calculated WHIP+ payment once the application is approved, with an opportunity to receive up to the remaining 50 percent after January 1, 2020, if sufficient funding remains.”