USDA launches webpage highlighting resources to help rural communities bridge the broadband e-Connectivity infrastructure gap

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today unveiled a new webpage featuring information about the importance of rural e-Connectivity and the ways the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing to help deploy high-speed broadband infrastructure in rural America.

"Rural high-speed broadband e-Connectivity is as important for economic development as rail, roads, bridges and airports – and as vital as the buildouts of rural telephone networks were decades ago," Perdue said. "USDA is committed to being a strong partner with rural leaders in deploying this essential infrastructure."

Reliable and affordable high-speed internet e-Connectivity acts as a catalyst for rural prosperity by enabling efficient, modern communications between rural American households, farms, ranches, businesses, schools and health care centers. Yet, according to the Federal Communications Commission, 80 percent of the 24 million Americans who lack broadband access live in rural areas and on tribal lands.

USDA plays an important role in helping rural communities bridge this infrastructure gap through program investment, strategic partnerships and best practice implementation by investing in rural telecommunications infrastructure. This new website will provide direct access to information on our decades-long programs that offer more than $700 million per year for modern broadband e-Connectivity in rural communities. In the coming months, USDA will almost double these longstanding programs with an additional $600 million to expand rural broadband infrastructure in unserved rural areas and tribal lands.

As we are working to set up the new pilot program, USDA wants to hear the thoughts and needs of Americans living and doing business in rural communities. The new website includes a feedback form for the general public and interested stakeholders to provide input on the design and requirements of the new pilot program. "As I travel across the state of Colorado and meet with cities, towns, counties and a variety of stakeholder groups, I consistently hear about the critical need for improved broadband coverage and increased upload and download speeds in our rural areas. I encourage everyone to visit this informational site and provide needed feedback and ideas from communities on how USDA Rural Development can assist rural Colorado get connected," said Sallie Clark, USDA Rural Development Colorado state director.

In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Secretary Perdue presented the task force's findings to President Trump, which included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America.

To view the report in its entirety, please view the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB) at https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/rural-prosperity-report.pdf.

In addition, to view the categories of the recommendations, please view the Rural Prosperity infographic (PDF, 190 KB) at https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/rural-task-force-infographic.pdf.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit http://www.rd.usda.gov.