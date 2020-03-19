UW Extension changes private applicator pesticide license application process amid COVID-19 concerns | TheFencePost.com

UW Extension changes private applicator pesticide license application process amid COVID-19 concerns

News | March 19, 2020

–UW Extension

The University of Wyoming Extension has implemented an online process for those seeking private applicator pesticide licenses in light of the University of Wyoming suspending all in-person activities until May 15 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Extension pesticide training coordinator Jeff Edwards said those interested can go to http://bit.ly/applicatorprep, click the Private Applicators tab, and have two options under Licensing. All of the required files are linked in the website, said Edwards.

Option 1. Self-study and take-home workbook

– Download or print the Core Manual

– Print the Private Applicator Workbook

– Print the private applicator license application

– Read the Core Manual

– Complete the take-home workbook by answering questions in the workbook

– Completely fill-out the private applicator license application

– Mail the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to: Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Technical Services Division, 2219 Carey Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002

Option 2. Electronically scan and email the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at agrtshelpdesk@wyo.gov.

