UW Extension welcomes new state 4-H livestock specialist

The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Amber Comer as the new 4-H livestock specialist for the state.

In this role, Comer will help coordinate state-level 4-H events, organize trainings and workshops, develop educational resources, and provide leadership for 4-H educators and volunteers. She is happy to answer animal science questions, particularly about subjects like veterinary sciences, animal care, showmanship or leadership.

“I’ve always loved working with youth and animals; there is nothing more rewarding than watching kids grow in their skills, confidence and character through their 4-H projects,” Comer said. “I’m also looking forward to exploring Wyoming’s strong agricultural traditions, working with local communities, and helping youth find success both in and out of the show ring.”

Comer earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science from West Texas A&M University in 2017. In 2020, she went on to receive a teaching certification from East Central Board of Cooperative Educational Services in Limon, Colo. She earned a master’s degree in extension education from Colorado State University in spring 2025.

Most recently, Comer worked as a 4-H youth development agent in Prowers County, Colo., for CSU Extension. She coordinated with 4-H members, leaders, and families; networked with local community partners; and organized leadership camps, workshops, livestock shows, and other 4-H programming.

Comer started her new role with UW Extension Oct. 31. She can be reached at acomer4@uwyo.edu .

NDA announces Nebraska Ag Youth Council members

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture works to assist the future generation of ag leaders through the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council. NAYC is a group of college students who work together to share their knowledge of the agricultural industry with young people across the state. NDA is proud to sponsor the NAYC and announce the 2025-2026 council members.

“The NAYC is a unique opportunity that allows the next generation to help educate Nebraska youth about the importance of agriculture across the state, from Omaha to Scottsbluff,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “It’s an exciting time every year to see the new faces leading the charge and I’m looking forward to working with these council members. Their hard work helps to shape the future of the ag industry.”

NAYC members work together to coordinate and participate in ag-related activities and events, such as tours and educational opportunities. Council members will visit elementary schools and spend time discussing where food comes from and share career opportunities with high school students. The primary focus of NAYC is to organize the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, a five-day

summer conference where high school juniors and seniors from across Nebraska learn more about agriculture through educational speakers, workshops and networking.

This is NAYI’s 55th year and is the longest running event of its kind in the nation. It is made possible through the generous donations of our many sponsors.

2025-2026 NAYC Leadership and their hometowns:

Head Counselors: Braydon Binger, Hay Springs; Caleb Burnside, Stapleton

President: Abigail Hodges, Julian

Secretary: Caleb Most, Ogallala

Vice President of Communications and Social Media: Carleigh Tietz, Norfolk

Vice President of Alumni Relations: Alexa Carter, Rising City

Vice President of NAYI Improvement and Promotions: Morgan Bonifas, Aurora

Vice President of Youth Outreach: Austin Kamm, Lincoln; and

Vice Presidents of Sponsorship: Cora Hoffschneider, Waco; Carson Mau, Sutton

Additional NAYC members and their hometowns include Baylor Behrens, Friend; Gavin Bell, Hemingford; Alex Boudreau, Minden; Brie Bruns, Pender; Sam Cederburg, Minden; Morgan Havlovic, Prague; Emily Holz, Syracuse; Libby Macklin, Blue Hill; Josephine Turnbull, Waco; Will Vyhnalek, Friend; Colter

Wright, Burwell.

“With one in four jobs in Nebraska relating to agriculture it’s important to educate young people about where food comes from and the career opportunities that await them in the future,” said Christin Kamm, NDA communications director and NAYC adviser. “These council members work hard each year, dedicating their time and sharing their passion for agriculture.”

To learn more about NAYC, visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/nayc or search for Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute on Facebook.