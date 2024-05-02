Vilsack, farm groups comment on farm bill proposals

National Wildlife Federation President and CEO Collin O’Mara said, “The Senate and House farm bill frameworks underscore that lawmakers understand the vital role these USDA conservation programs play in helping farmers, ranchers, and foresters adopt better conservation practices by providing increased, permanent funding for those programs.”

“We are particularly pleased to see that Sen. Stabenow’s proposal preserves the climate sideboards for Inflation Reduction Act funding, includes bold new provisions to protect native grasslands through a nationwide sodsaver provision, and includes new provisions to support wildlife corridors on working lands,” O’Mara said.

He also called for farm bill passage this year.

The Agroforestry Coalition said its members are “delighted” to see both drafts. The coalition is composed of more than 200 individuals representing over 90 organizations working together to advance agroforestry on U.S. farms and ranches that integrate trees and other perennial crops into their agricultural systems.

The group said Stabenow’s bill “takes important steps to advance agroforestry to meet the needs of farmers and communities for climate resilience, farm sustainability, and economic opportunity.”

“The draft includes an Agroforestry Pilot Program as part of the Conservation Reserve Program, which will allow owners and operators to enroll eligible land in CRP as they implement and maintain agroforestry systems that conserve and improve soil, water, and wildlife resources,” the coalition said.

“The draft also includes increased funding for the National Agroforestry Center and authorization for new regional agroforestry centers, along with additional support for the Forest Farming Association and funding for agroforestry research.”