Vilsack takes small farm message to Senate ag

At the beginning of the question-and-answer period, Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D- Mich., asked Vilsack to affirm that the 2018 farm bill directive to USDA to re-evaluate the Thrifty Food Plan used to determine SNAP benefit levels did not say it was supposed to be revenue-neutral, even though some previous directives had included a budget-neutral provision.

Vilsack said the directive did not contain a budget neutral provision, but Boozman

said he doesn’t think Vilsack’s argument “holds water” because the Congressional Budget Office scored the provision as budget-neutral, based on information from USDA.

The provision has added $300 billion to the cost of SNAP, Boozman noted.

Vilsack pointed out that the information provided to CBO came from USDA when Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was in office during the Trump administration.

Vilsack said he was “not bound” by what Perdue said.

“We are not bound by you finding loopholes,” Boozman said.

“We are bound by the law and the directive of what we were supposed to do,” Vilsack responded, adding that before the rewrite, the Thrifty Food Plan assumed people would spend an hour and a half preparing a meal.

“When you are going to spend $300 billion you come to Congress,” Boozman said. “I am not saying it didn’t need to be updated, that we didn’t need to spend some money.”

Boozman also said he was “growing increasingly concerned about USDA’s ability to provide timely responses, however.”

“Just yesterday, I received a response to a letter I wrote to you in October, which was not entirely responsive,” Boozman said. “We really depend on USDA as we write this farm bill, because we need to understand how the policies we are considering would be implemented.”

Vilsack urged the senators to send specific requests rather than going on a “fishing expedition” in their requests.

“You don’t get to decide what is a fishing expedition. We simply aren’t getting the information,” Boozman said.

But the depth of the conflict between the secretary and the ranking member was measured. When Vilsack mentioned that USDA had responded to a problem in Arkansas, Boozman said, “You did a wonderful job.”

On implementation of the Growing Climate Solutions Act, Vilsack said USDA would provide a report to Congress by August, and is putting together the team to write that report.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she was concerned that grants for meat and poultry processing have gone to billionaires in states other than Iowa, but Vilsack noted that the plants that have received grants are not part of the “Big Four” packers that control most of meat and poultry processing.

Vilsack urged Ernst to be patient because he believes an Iowa project will be approved soon.

Several Republican senators criticized the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States rule, but Vilsack noted that Congress had written the Clean Air Act and the Environmental Protection Agency has to administer it. The farmers want “certainty,” Vilsack said and the Biden administration is attempting to use both the Trump and Obama WOTUS rules to write a better one.