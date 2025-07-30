Virtual Fence Field Day scheduled near Hemingford

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Cattle wear the technology for a virtual fence. Courtesy photo

Cattle producers, land managers and allied industries are invited to a unique in-person field day on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. at 7551 Johnson Rd., Lot 2, Hemingford, Neb. This event is hosted in partnership between Halter and the Nebraska Extension.

The field day will focus on the use of virtual fencing on a demo herd of cows grazing irrigated cropland. Attendees will have the opportunity to observe the system in action and hear firsthand from the local producer currently using the technology. He will share practical insights, benefits and challenges he has encountered while managing cattle with virtual fence technology.

Jack Keating, a representative from Halter, will be on hand to explain how the technology works and answer questions about its capabilities and applications. Nebraska Extension specialists will discuss grazing management strategies and the potential for virtual fencing to improve pasture utilization, labor efficiency and land stewardship.

The event is free to attend and will feature a demonstration, an open discussion, lunch, and opportunities for networking with fellow producers and experts. Don’t miss this opportunity to see innovative cattle management tools in action and learn how virtual fencing could fit into your operation.

To RSVP for materials and lunch count, contact Jack Keating at jack.keating@halterhq.com .