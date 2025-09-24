Waechter-Mead named director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance program

Waechter-Mead

BQA-RFP-092225

Lindsay Waechter-Mead has been named director of the Beef Quality Assurance program in Nebraska. The nationally coordinated, state-implemented program provides beef producers with science-based practices for raising cattle under optimum management and care.

Waechter-Mead serves as the lead educator at the Webster County Extension Services in Red Cloud. In the new role as director, she will oversee statewide training and certification for beef producers while collaborating with industry partners and Nebraska Extension specialists to promote animal health, welfare and beef quality.

“The Beef Quality Assurance program is a cornerstone of consumer trust in beef,” Waechter-Mead said. “I’m excited to support Nebraska producers by providing tools and training that ensure cattle are raised responsibly and sustainably while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

Nebraska is the nation’s top commercial cattle feeding state and consistently ranks near the top in cow-calf production. The state’s Beef Quality Assurance program certifies thousands of producers annually, ensuring beef raised in Nebraska meets rigorous standards for animal care and food safety.

Waechter-Mead, who holds a doctor of veterinary medicine and master’s degree in veterinary science, has worked extensively with livestock producers through Nebraska Extension. Her expertise spans herd health, producer education and on-the-ground collaboration with ranchers and feedlot operators.

“Dr. Waechter-Mead brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to this role,” said Randy Saner, livestock systems program area leader. “Her leadership will strengthen Nebraska’s BQA program and reinforce the state’s reputation as a global leader in beef production.”

For more information on the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance program, go to https://bqa.unl.edu/ .

Nebraska LEAD Program announces Class 44 fellows

The Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development Program is pleased to announce the selection of 27 exceptional individuals as Fellows of Nebraska LEAD Class 44. Chosen for their leadership potential, commitment to agriculture and dedication to their communities, these fellows represent a wide range of backgrounds within Nebraska’s agricultural industry.



Starting this September and over the next two years, Class 44 fellows will engage in a comprehensive curriculum designed to strengthen their leadership skills, expand their knowledge of state, national and global agricultural issues, all while preparing them to serve as leaders in their communities and industries.



“I am thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of individuals to Nebraska LEAD Class 44,” said Kurtis Harms, director of the Nebraska LEAD Program. “Nebraska LEAD Class 44 represents the next generation of leaders who will help guide our state forward. These individuals bring unique experiences, perspectives and energy to the program. I’m eager to see how they will grow through this journey and the positive impact they’ll make in their communities and across Nebraska agriculture.”



The Nebraska LEAD Program, now in its 44th year, has a long-standing mission of developing agricultural leaders who are equipped to address the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska and beyond. Through in-state seminars, a national study experience and an international study/travel seminar, the program provides fellows with the skills and experiences necessary to lead effectively in an ever-changing agricultural landscape.



Nebraska LEAD 44 fellows by city/town are:



AINSWORTH: Katie Steffen

ALBION: Jaclyn Frey

AURORA: Amanda Schultz

BASSETT: Erika Coulter

BRIDGEPORT: Alexis Corman

BUTTE: Britanie Brewster

BYRON: Jake Beam

CALLAWAY: Stacey Guthard

CHAMPION: Daniel Hogsett

CLARKS: Tana Pankoke

COLUMBUS: Valerie Bohuslavsky

FUNK: Shane Wohlgemuth

GLENVIL: Kelsey Scheer

HEMINGFORD: Colt Foster

HOWELLS: Justin Morton

KEARNEY: Garrett Elfeldt, Chase Hoffschneider, Camille Koehn

LEIGH: Matthew Cross

LINCOLN: Jacob Schlick, Dillon Kuehn, Katelyn Leibhart

MASON CITY: Sarah Zimmer

MERNA: Brandon Miller

NORTH PLATTE: Trey Bahler

OMAHA: Peter Martin

RED CLOUD: Erin Slieter



The mission of the Nebraska LEAD Program is “to prepare and motivate men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership.” For more information on the program or its mission, visit lead.unl.edu.