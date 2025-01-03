Water symposium to be held in Sterling, Colo.

The Lower South Water Symposium hosted by the Ag Water Network, Morgan Conservation District, and Centennial Conservation District, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Knights of Columbus Building, 421 S. 11th Ave. in Sterling, Colo., and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The half-day program will include a list of outstanding speakers. Professor Timothy Gates of the Colorado State University Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering will begin the day with a presentation about assessing salinization across the South Platte River Basin. Greg Peterson of the Colorado Ag Water Alliance will be next with an overview of different grant funding opportunities for ag water projects. Roy Pfaltzgraff of PFZ Farms out of Haxtun will be addressing different practices that can be utilized to farm for profit with a minimal water supply. The final presenter will be Joe Frank, the general manager of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District, who will be giving an update on the Lower South Platte. The morning will conclude with a grab and go or stay and chat lunch that will be provided by the Centennial Conservation District.

Anyone wanting to attend the presentation can register by contacting Madeline Morrison, morganconservationdistrict@gmail.com (970)-427-3358 or Amber Beeson, centennialcd1@gmail.com (970)-571-5296.