Webinar series to highlight decision support tools for the beef industry

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln scientists will play a key role in a national webinar series this October highlighting innovation and application of decision support tools for the beef industry. The webinars are scheduled for Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at noon CT.

Sessions will be delivered via Zoom and will feature leading beef genetics and animal science experts from across the country. Nebraska faculty will host and present in two of the four sessions, underscoring UNL’s leadership in beef systems research and Extension.

On Oct. 8, Matt Spangler, UNL professor of animal science, will discuss iGENDEC, a tool for both beef × beef and beef × dairy index construction. Spangler will also host the Oct. 15 session, which features USDA Agricultural Research Service scientists presenting on germplasm evaluation research at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, Neb.

“Nebraska is at the forefront of research that directly benefits beef producers,” Spangler said. “This series provides an opportunity to connect producers with tools they can use to improve efficiency, sustainability and profitability.”

Webinar Schedule

Oct. 1 — Beef Industry Selection Tool Updates

Host: Darrh Bullock, University of Kentucky

New opportunities for maternal trait selection in Angus cattle — Esther Tarpoff

iGENDEC-based selection indexes at the North American Limousin Foundation and American Gelbvieh Association — Bob Weaber, Kansas State University

Oct. 8 — iGENDEC: Innovation in Selection Index Development Tools

Host: Troy Rowan, University of Tennessee

iGENDEC: A tool for both beef × beef and beef × dairy index construction — Matt Spangler, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Educating producers and students using iGENDEC — Darrh Bullock, University of Kentucky

Oct. 15 — Application of U.S.-Meat Animal Research Center Germplasm Evaluation Research

Host: Matt Spangler, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Producing across-breed EPD adjustment factors from the USMARC GPE program — Larry Kuehn, USDA-ARS, U.S. Meat Animal Research Center (Clay Center, Neb.)

Using the across-breed EPD annual reports for making commercial breeding decisions — Bailey Engle, USDA-ARS, U.S. Meat Animal Research Center

Oct. 22 — Beef Industry Sustainability and Efficiency

Host: Bob Weaber, Kansas State University

Why producers should care about methane — Troy Rowan, University of Tennessee, and Megan Rolf, Kansas State University

2026 Beef Improvement Federation Annual Symposium invitation — John Hall and Benton Glaze, University of Idaho

Registration is free and open to the public. Participants may register at https://ksu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xK9SJR8cR6mxtzYjhbpU3w . After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinars.

Those unable to attend live will have access to recordings of each session following the event.