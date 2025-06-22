Wes Allison: An eye on what makes Denver Denver

The reins of the National Western Stock Show are firmly in the hands of the new CEO. In his first 30 days on the job, he has prioritized the move to new facilities and capitalized on creating meaningful opportunities for visitors and exhibitors. Wes Allison took the reins of the National Western Stock Show and is leading the event through a major move into the new Sue Anschutz Rogers Livestock Center.

The son of a county Extension agent in the panhandle of Texas, Allison said a desire to strengthen opportunities in agriculture for kids was instilled in him. His wife, Jennifer, an educator who also grew up in livestock show circles, shares the same desire. Their grown daughters, he said, were also raised in the livestock world and maintain ties now.

The history of the catch it programs, at NWSS and other shows across the country, he said

“The history of those and the opportunities they have provided with some of the leaders in agriculture as young people is amazing to me,” he said. “They got their start ultimately, some of them, and firing that passion in their lives for agriculture and it’s because of programs like catch a calf.”

EQUESTRIAN CENTER

The move to the new facility is top of mind, though Denver City Council has now also approved funding for a new equestrian center.

“It’s going to create so many opportunities for us to create great experiences for our customer,” he said. “From an ag background and certainly from a show background, I think that’s the cool part about what we get to do. The Yards were new three years ago and there’s a lot of history and tradition there and we’re starting new ones there. And we get to start new ones in the new livestock center.”

Allison admits moving the junior shows off The Hill loosens that connection to the past, he said the modern conveniences of the brand-new building — including a state-of-the-art HVAC system – create the ideal backdrop for new traditions and experiences.

“That’s the other goal is how do we create the four-legged events as we move forward as an organization and have that opportunity to really be that showcase in the West where we can invite our junior national folks to come and as we get an equestrian center online, how we build over into that part of the world as well,” he said. “In redeveloping we’re giving the next generation the opportunity to really engage with the stock show in a great community and a great city that has embraced tradition and the stock show being a part of it like no other.”

Allison said the opportunities possible from sold-out rodeo performances to new facilities, make it fun to plan how to engage with producers and how to educate and entertain visitors to the National Western annually. Using the new facilities to promote agriculture is, he said, the goal.

UNIQUELY DENVER

Allison said he and his staff are planning the future of NWSS with an eye for the things that make it uniquely Denver.

It was in Denver many years ago he said he became involved in the North American Livestock Show and Rodeo Managers Association.

“We share ideas, we talk about ways to make customer experiences better, how we can grow the opportunities for youth exhibitors,” he said. “I believe in giving opportunity not only for our open show folks to showcase those genetics, but really building on the biggest segment of the show world, which is the junior side.”

Allison said when he came to NWSS, he brought all of his experiences with him from overseeing the livestock exhibits at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and his 23 years as president and CEO of the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo.

“Houston is in my blood and so is Waco and the things we’ve done there, but it doesn’t mean that’s the National Western way,” he said. “We have a group of leadership here and a dedicated staff, and we need to be able to do things the way it fits best for us. And, we have things like The Yards that nobody else in the world has. That is what sets us apart, so how do we capitalize on those things.”

THE DRIVE

Though the details aren’t yet finalized, Allison said the Supreme Junior Heifer Drive is something that will happen in 2026.

“It will be very meaningful for us as we go forward,” he said.

He said the drive has come out of the desire to impact the breeding cattle world and to impact the youth showmen who exhibit breeding cattle and deserve to be rewarded for the work that requires, year in and year out.

As for the rich history of the show that began beneath a tent in 1906, Allison said sharing that story and helping exhibitors connect with the past the show is built upon is also a priority. He said he remembers trips to NWSS with his father and a group of his father’s students when he was too young to show. To this day, he said, he remembers running around and exploring The Yards.

“As we begin our 120th year in January we’ll celebrate that milestone, we’re remembering the past and those things that mean something,” he said. “There’s a history a lot of people don’t understand and it’s our job to teach them that.”

Highlighting the genetics showcased for generations and respecting the people who once walked through the barns and The Yards is all the more important after the move into new facilities.

“That’s what makes Denver Denver, honestly,” he said.