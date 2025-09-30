Wyoming Board of Agriculture to meet Oct. 1

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet on Oct. 1 over Zoom teleconference.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 am on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and during the meeting, the board will approve minutes from the previous meeting, handle Conservation Districts appointments, discuss Rangeland Health Assessment Project and Water Quality applications, hear Water Quality interim reports, final reports, and Extension requests, and any other business as needed. The meeting is open to the public and there will be a chance for public comment during the meeting.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Andrew Patricl, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Kim Bright, District 3; Amanda Furnival, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Jody Bagley, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Meredith Halweg, Southeast; Benjamin Anson, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Lexi Bauder, Northeast.

A full agenda for the meeting, along with call in information can be found at https://agriculture.wy.gov/board-of-agriculture . Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.