If Herefords were black and Angus were red

would breeders of Herefords breed Angus instead?

I mean, would the people who bred Herefords first

be now breeding Angus if things were reversed.

Or would they be loyal to red, white and true

To color of cowlick be always true blue?

If such were the case would they dis all the blacks,

Tell jokes about prolapse, compare them to Yaks

More suited for saddle or wearin’ a yoke

Than stubbornly breeding until they go broke.

And those of the Aberdeen Angus cartel,

would they tout maternal endowments, as well,

Promoting their native resistance to thorns,

while cursing as mutants those not sprouting horns.

Just draggin’ their sheath through the cheatgrass and burrs

like leaky ol’ bass boats nobody insures.

Debate would rage on like it does anyway

if South had worn blue or the North had worn gray,

Or if Henry Ford had been Hank Chevrolet

You’d still be a Ford man… or would you, today?

So if Herefords were black and Angus were red

would breeders of Herefords breed Angus instead?

The question begs deep philosophical thought

but don’t get disgruntled or get overwrought

The breeders of purebreds run true to the grain

And efforts to change them would just be in vain

And not ’cause they think other cattle are bad

“I’m stickin’ with this one, ’cause that’s what Dad had.”