2021 F150 hybrid first drive

This is the year of unbelievable new trucks. The Ram TRX Super Truck, GMC has an electric Hummer, and Ford has the F150 PowerBoost Hybrid that can power your house or RV at idle. We all know electric trucks are coming. In a couple years, there could be five or more electric truck brands on the market. Ford decided to introduce electricity in trucks first with a hybrid. The 2021 F150 hybrid Ford sent to me was a loaded limited model with a Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of $79.000. That’s the high end, you can get one in an entry level work truck. This truck can power my house (our backup generator is 7,000 watts) or my RV toy hauler (3,600 watt generator.) Though Ford has revised its owner’s manual to not use the truck for your house or RV. But that doesn’t mean you can’t run your small welder, power saw, electric chain saw, drill press, etc. Ford actually claims the F150 PowerBoost full hybrid can run 28 refrigerators.

Of course more power, with 430 horsepower and 570 pound feet of torque. More torque than a new F150 Raptor. In 2-wheel drive the F150 can tow a 12,000 pound trailer. The loaded Limited crew cab 4×4 I reviewed was rated to tow an 11,000 pound trailer with 1,305 pounds of payload. The rear locker axle was a 3.73. This F150 handled like a loaded F250, which is good. It’s a heavy truck at 6,340 pounds. The electric hybrid lithium-ion battery is 1.5 kilowatt hour. The 33 kilowatt hour, 47 horse power electric motor goes between the 10-speed transmission and V-6 turbo. So combine the electric motor and turbo-charged V-6 and you’ve got power, speed and fuel mileage like no other truck.

This truck has a long list of specs, including a 30.6 gallon fuel tank. In the bed, one 240 volt, 30 amp outlet, putting out 7,200 watts. Also four 120 volt 20 amp outlets. On the giant screens in the dash beyond the large digital gauges, you can see how much electrical power the truck is generating. What I’m most impressed about the new hybrid is fuel mileage. Of course it has all the features like stop-start and an automatic front bumper air dam. But the EPA mpg rating is 24 combined and 24 highway. And I got better than that. Think about getting 24 mpg driving in the city.

The interior is amazing too. The seats look like they are out of a Lincoln that are cross stitched and have more adjustments than I’ve ever seen. Even the head rest has a speaker inside. The 12-inch center stack screen has more options than a jet liner. Both front seats fold flat for camping and the center shifter folds into the center console which flips over into a table. That’s where I eat McDonald’s because I can’t go inside the restaurant. There are five outlets in the bed and a couple more in the cab. This would be the ideal tailgate party truck. Run the big screen, microwave oven, refrigerator and laptop all on the tailgate. The tailgate powers up and down, with rulers, notepad holder, bottle openers and clamp holes. It even has a backup beeper to warn your trailer you’re hooking up. With all those goodies, my favorite option is the massaging seat.