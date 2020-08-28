Be happy, spread sunshine

The other day I was shopping for groceries and, as usual, I had to go to several stores to get all the items on my list. The temperature was in the high 90s and I was crabby and hot. Then in the stores I had to wear a mask and I was sick and tired of putting on and taking off my glasses because they kept fogging up.

So finally at the last stop, I was hot, sweaty, tired and grumpy. There were two people in front of me. One was a woman who seemed very nice and was chatty with the cashier who was also upbeat and was happy to have someone to talk to. Yes, it took a while for her to get checked out, but it wasn’t anything that I hadn’t experienced before in a grocery store line.

The man in front of me was furious and you could see it in his movement. He had a basket for his groceries and after he unloaded it, he put it on the floor right in front of me. So, I picked it up and put it in the proper place.

Then he got to the cashier and was asked how his experience was in a pleasant voice. He angrily declared that the cashier was too slow.

The cashier apologized and told the angry man that if he wanted to he could complain to his superiors. The man just grumbled under his breath, gathered his groceries and left.

The cashier was visibly upset and told me he was sorry it was so slow.

I immediately told him that I thought he was very efficient and friendly, and said many customers appreciate being able to chat. I told him that maybe the woman ahead of the grumpy guy lived alone and the only time she got out was going to the grocery story.

He perked up and we talked about the grumpy guy and how you just can’t please everyone. Before I left, I gave him a thumb’s up and said he was the best cashier ever. The smile on his face made my day.

Sometimes in the middle of this pandemic it’s hard to stay upbeat but that’s no excuse to drag others into our dark moods.

Grocery store clerks are on the front lines, risking their lives to make sure that we can get food and other necessary items. They deserve our support just like other essential workers and probably get paid much less than others.

At a time when we all probably have a right to be grouchy, lets not let on to others that we are unhappy. There are many others who have more reason to be grouchy or down than ourselves. So as the song goes, “Spread sunshine all over the place, and put on a happy face.” ❖