Hirsch awarded $2,500 Dairy MAX Scholarship

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – May 18, 2021 – Awna Hirsch of Eaton, Colorado, was selected to receive a 2021 Dairy MAX scholarship. Hirsch is one of three students involved in the dairy industry receiving a $2,500 scholarship from Dairy MAX. The Dairy MAX scholarship program honors dairy farmers’ commitments of giving back to their communities and the next generation.

“Dairy farm families have played active roles in their communities for generations,” said Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX vice president of industry image and relations. “The Dairy MAX scholarship program is a way of supporting the farm families in our region while investing in the future of the industry. We are honored to recognize these outstanding students.”

Hirsch grew up on a dairy farm in Eaton and was involved in dairy judging and showing dairy cattle at state, national and international levels. She also developed advocacy skills through other 4-H, FFA, Weld Agricultural Leadership Ambassadors and Dairy MAX projects. Hirsch has been accepted to attend college at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities to study animal science.

“From working with my cattle, I learned how to handle and care for large animals,” said Hirsch. “And my experiences with activities like dairy judging impacted me in so many ways, from developing confidence to public speaking skills and giving me the aspirations to push forward.”

A total of 24 scholarship applications underwent an in-depth judging process. To be eligible for the Dairy MAX scholarship, students must reside in the Dairy MAX region, be a graduating high school senior or undergraduate student currently enrolled in college and be a child of a dairy farmer, child of a dairy farm employee or an FFA/4-H dairy show participant.

“Awna has big plans to ensure a bright future for the dairy industry, and we are excited to play a role in her journey,” said McKinzie.

Investing in the recipients’ education propels dairy forward to continue feeding the world while nourishing communities. The 2022 Dairy MAX Scholarship application will open in January 2022. To see a full list of eligibility requirements and information about applying, visit DairyMAX.org/Dairy/Scholarships.