10 Colorado Breeders who registered the most Angus

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The 10 producers who registered the most Angus beef cattle in the state of Colorado recorded a total of 2,562 Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, association chief executive officer.

The 10 top recorders in Colorado are: Walter Angus, Hudson; Gaston Hornung, Stratton; Spruce Mountain Ranch LLC, Larkspur; Gale L & Cynthia Haynes, Holyoke; Sutphin Angus, Lamar; Parry Angus, Sterling; Huwa Cattle Co, Roggen; Roger McConnell, Fort Collins; Jason D Koberstein, Holyoke; Pharo Ranch Company, Cheyenne Wells.

Association members across the nation in 2025 registered 309,926 head of Angus cattle. “Angus breeders lead the way in innovation and genetic progress, giving their commercial cattlemen customers an advantage in the marketplace,” McCully said. “The diversity of the breed means that cattlemen across the country can find the right genetics — no matter their breeding objective.”

Kieffer to serve as next CEO of NAWG

The National Association of Wheat Growers announced that Sam Kieffer has been selected to serve as the organization’s next chief executive officer starting Nov. 1, bringing more than 20 years of experience in agricultural leadership and farm policy to the role.

“I’m honored to join NAWG at such a pivotal time for wheat growers across the country,” said Kieffer. “Having grown up on a farm, it has been a privilege to dedicate my career to serving farmers and I’m proud to champion their cause in this new role. I look forward to working alongside NAWG’s dedicated members, board and staff to tackle challenges and ensure a bright future for farm families and rural America.”

“Sam brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of both the policy landscape and the needs of wheat growers. We’re excited to welcome him as CEO and are confident farmers will be well served by his thoughtful leadership and strong voice in Washington D.C., and beyond. We’re grateful to Eric Steiner for his service as our Interim CEO,” said Pat Clements NAWG President.

Kieffer most recently served as vice president of Public Policy at the American Farm Bureau Federation, where he led policy advocacy and economic analysis for the nation’s largest general farm organization. In that role, he oversaw strategic advocacy initiatives impacting federal legislation and regulatory frameworks across the agriculture sector. Prior to that, he held several key leadership positions at the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau working with farmers at the state and local level.

A Pennsylvania native, Kieffer grew up on his family’s grain and beef cattle farm, and proudly served as an officer in the United States Army and Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Dickinson College, a master’s degree in public administration from Widener University, and an MBA from Delaware Valley University.

Streamline Ag welcomes Keslar as administrative and operations coordinator

Streamline Ag announces the appointment of Amanda Keslar as administrative and operations coordinator. Keslar will oversee critical business functions that drive efficiency and effectiveness, transitioning from the role of customer care representative for Rob-See-Co and Streamline Ag.

Keslar brings over a decade of agricultural and operations experience, beginning with Big Cob Hybrids in administrative and operational roles and continuing with Rob-See-Co after its acquisition of Big Cob. Areas of expertise include seed production and delivery, royalty reporting, customer support and operational process improvement.

“Amanda’s proven experience in both operations and customer care makes this a strong addition to our team,” said Paul Konrad, managing director Streamline Ag. “We look forward to the impact she will have on our business.”

Keslar resides in Garland, Neb., with family and remains active in cattle production and community activities.