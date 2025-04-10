2025-2026 Nebraska State FFA Officer Team announced

Seven FFA members were announced to the 2025-2026 Nebraska State Officer Team at the final session of the 97th Nebraska FFA Convention. Courtesy photo

Seven FFA members were announced to the 2025-2026 Nebraska State Officer Team at the final session of the 97th Nebraska FFA Convention.

The 2025-2026 Nebraska State Officers are: State President – Jake Rezac, Bishop Neumann; State Secretary – Leah Christen, Lewiston; State Vice President – Jadyn Tidyman, Chadron; State Vice President – Kash Majerus, Aurora; State Vice President – Meredith Ruda, Logan View; State Vice President – Josh Pierce, Pleasanton; State Vice President – Alexis Davis, York

The State FFA Officer Team is selected through a multi-day application and interview process. The new state officer team will spend the next year traveling across Nebraska, different parts of the country, and even internationally to promote the agriculture industry, agriculture education and FFA. They will host leadership workshops for FFA members, assist with FFA contests, visit FFA Chapters, go on agriculture industry tours and much more.

913 Nebraska students awarded State FFA Degrees at 97th State FFA Convention

Nine hundred and thirteen students were awarded the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the 97th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held April 2-4. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Nebraska FFA.

The Nebraska State FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter Degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth-grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.

The 97th annual Nebraska State FFA Convention recorded more than 7,000 members and guests. Members of the agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Nebraska FFA Association.

Nebraska FFA honors outstanding contributions through VIP, Distinguished Service and Cornerstone Awards

The Nebraska State FFA Association recognizes those who have dedicated themselves to doing their part to better the organization and the assisting the chapters and students in it. At the 97th Nebraska FFA State Convention, April 2-4, individuals and organizations have been awarded the following honors at various sessions:

The VIP and Distinguished Service Award recipients exemplify service to the FFA Association. The VIP Award is given to an individual, and the Distinguished Service Award is presented to a company or organization. The 2025 recipient of the VIP Award is Frank J. Fleecs of Sutherland. The 2025 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award is the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

The Cornerstone Awards are sponsored by Cornerstone Bank and are given to school administrators who offer support and invest time into their agricultural education programs and FFA Chapters. The 2025 recipients of the Cornerstone Award are: