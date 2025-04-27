2025 Wheat Field Days to be held in June

Colorado State University’s Crops Testing Program is hosting the 2025 Wheat Field Days on June 4 through the 6 and June 10. They are made possible by our farmer-cooperators, seed company and industry partners, and our colleagues from the CSU Departments of Soil and Crop Sciences and Agricultural Biology, the Agricultural Experiment Station, CSU Extension, Colorado Wheat and the USDA-ARS. The Field Days include a walk-through of the official CSU Wheat Variety Trial entries with wheat breeder Esten Mason, the Crops Testing Program Director Sally Jones-Diamond, and seed company representatives. CSU faculty and experts will also share the latest information and research on wheat entomology and pathology, and Colorado seed programs.

The field days will be held June 4 through the 6 and on June 10. The schedule is as follows: Wednesday, June 4 — Akron at 8:15 a.m. and Yuma at 4 p.m.; Thursday, June 5 — Walsh at 10 a.m. and Brandon at 4 p.m.; Friday, June 6 — Burlington at 8 a.m., Genoa at 11:30 a.m., and Roggen at 4:30 p.m. The schedule resumes on Tuesday, June 10, with Julesburg at 8 a.m. and Orchard at 4 p.m. Please visit csucrops.org/wfd for site directions and an overview of the program.