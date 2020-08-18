CFAP distribution up to $9 billion

The Agriculture Department’s distribution of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments has risen to just over $9 billion, a leap of $2 billion, USDA said Monday.

The number of applications approved is 541,073, an increase of 18,000 from last week. The USDA has $16 billion in the account for distribution.

The average payment to date was $16,673, which means the newcomers would have received around $300 million, with the bulk of the $2 billion going to previous recipients, the Food Environment Reporting Network said in an analysis.

The USDA decided last week to release the hundreds of millions of dollars it was holding in reserve in case of overwhelming demand for CFAP assistance.